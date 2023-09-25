5G Future Forum and MATSUKO to complete first-ever transatlantic real-time collaborative meeting

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5G Future Forum ( 5GFF ) and MATSUKO will lead the first-ever real-time transatlantic collaborative meeting, connecting multiple people as holograms. The holograms will be connected from Toronto, Canada, using Bell's 5G network; New York in the U.S. using Verizon's 5G network; and from London, UK using Vodafone's 5G network. The first-of-its-kind demonstration will be available to see at Mobile World Congress Las Vegas in Booth #1533, located in GSMA's Open Gateway Zone.

MATSUKO and 5G Future Forum to complete first-ever transatlantic real-time collaborative meeting. (PRNewsfoto/MATSUKO) (PRNewswire)

"Edge Discovery Service APIs provide us a simple way to find the optimal Edge servers for our application. We've seamlessly connected visionary operators like Bell, Verizon, Vodafone, pioneering a monumental leap in communication through the holographic call. By incorporating the API into the deployment process it is very simple to ensure interoperability among the operators and a steady connection." A DevOps Leader from MATSUKO, Michal Szakala, also confirms the impact of elevated network capabilities, "it amplifies product performance, such as reduced latency, expanded bandwidth, which provides enhanced holographic experiences for our customers."

Real human holograms compared to avatars have the ability to convey the full range of emotions, and people feel the real presence of their colleagues. Advances in connectivity, thanks to 5G and edge computing technology offered by telecom operators, make it possible to achieve smooth and natural movement of holograms, opening up a range of possible use cases.

MATSUKO is the creator of the world's first real-time software-only solution for holographic presence using just a single camera to stream holograms in spatial computing (VR/AR). Their patented technology to stream holograms in real-time, creates the feeling that people are together and brings physical presence to remote communication.

Open Gateway, which launched at MWC Barcelona now has over 30 signatories from leading MNOs. Open Gateway is a framework of common network Application Programmable Interfaces (APIs) designed to provide universal access to operator networks for developers and works closely with Linux Foundation's CAMARA that develops API specifications. 5GFF works closely with GSMA's Open Gateway and CAMARA, contributing to the joint vision of a global Open API ecosystem.

MATSUKO is showcasing the benefit of 5GFF's Edge Discovery API to their application. They will play the role of partner and developer, sharing the impact of 5G, MEC, network APIs on their application and experience collaborating with 5GFF to other developers. The 5GFF is inviting ISVs globally who either currently use 5G MEC or have 5G MEC utilization in their roadmap to apply for the 5GFF MEC Acceleration Program (MAP) with the opportunity to closely interact with the world's leading telcos and shape the API development process. MAP is designed to expand and interconnect the global MEC ecosystem by partnering and engaging with developers. For more information, visit https://www.5gff.org/5g-mec-acceleration-program/

About the 5GFF

The 5G Future Forum (5GFF) consists of America Movil, Bell Canada, KT Corp., Rogers and Telstra, Verizon and Vodafone, taking on the challenge to solve for seamless MEC interoperability across global telecom networks. The Forum creates the governance structure and develops both technical and commercial work streams to enable the global delivery and deployment of 5G MEC solutions. The 5GFF's partnership-focused approach enables operators to drive reach and scale, while empowering members to jointly innovate 5G cutting edge applications and use cases.

About MATSUKO

MATSUKO makes holographic calls possible. People can see and talk to each other as if they were in the same room, even if they are far away, using just a smartphone and VR glasses - as real 3D holograms, not avatars. MATSUKO's app is the first of its kind with patented technology and has won a prestigious award at SXSW for its innovative approach. Today, 3D creators can sign up for the Early Access Program at https://www.matsuko.com/holographic-early-access.

Media Contact: Stefania Puzderova, +421907882038, stefania.puzderova@matsuko.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2216155/MATSUKO_5G_Future_Forum.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MATSUKO