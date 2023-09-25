Trimble Leaders Highlight the Unique 'Journeys' of the Supply Chain During Opening Session of its 2023 Insight Tech Conference + Expo

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) opened its 2023 Insight Tech Conference + Expo with Trimble leaders Rob Painter, president and CEO, and Ron Bisio, senior vice president of Trimble's Transportation sector, talking about the challenging and transformative journeys in the transportation industry, the increased pace of change and their shared commitment to moving the industry forward.

In Monday's Opening Session, Painter and Bisio detailed Trimble's successes over the last year in connecting the digital and physical worlds to make fleets safer, more efficient and more sustainable. Bisio highlighted the significant progress of Trimble's Transportation Cloud and how connected workflows are being utilized by customers, such as Dart, Tri-National and Crete, to operate better, faster, safer and more efficiently. "The transportation industry is incredibly dynamic and ever-changing, making it critical to stay ahead of the curve, while staying true to the industry's day-to-day needs,'' said Rob Painter. "At Insight this year, we are focused on the importance of partnership and making connections to uncover new opportunities to use technology to drive efficiencies across the supply chain and improve the world around us."

Insight spans four days of networking, inspiring speakers, and educational sessions on navigation and routing, safety and video solutions, sustainability, ELD compliance, predictive analytics, autonomy, fleet maintenance, and more. Additionally, leaders from Transporeon, which was acquired by Trimble earlier this year, will be presenting several sessions that cover the Transporeon Transportation Management Platform, building partnerships in freight management, AI automation of the procurement and quotation process, and incorporating sustainable practices.

Trimble continues to focus on collaboration by welcoming experienced professionals within the transportation industry to its annual conference, including customers, integration partners and providers of competing solutions, with the belief that together, we can move the industry forward.

"In the last year, I traveled across North America to gather direct input from our customers. Their collective input encouraged us to keep moving forward, keep moving faster and drive better results," said Ron Bisio. "We've been innovating our solutions to deliver value faster and more seamlessly. With the evolution of the Trimble Transportation Cloud, we are poised to be an even better partner to our customers, helping them increase their network, better connect their back-office to the cab, and plan for the future."

The 2023 Insight Tech Conference + Expo is taking place September 24 - 27 at The Venetian in Las Vegas. In addition to numerous learning and networking opportunities, attendees will have the opportunity to hear from keynote speaker Mark Gallagher, a Formula 1 executive, who will talk about using data to better manage risk and safety for drivers. He will also preview the first-ever Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix coming up in November.

