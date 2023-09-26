Shanghai Electric Showcases Multiple World-Class Scientific and Technological Innovations at the China International Industrial Fair 2023 in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Electric (SEHK:2727, SSE:601727) recently showcased its offerings at the China International Industrial Fair 2023 ("CIIF") held at the National Convention and Exhibition Center (Shanghai) from September 19-23, 2023, under the theme A Zero-Carbon Future For All, with a focus on the three major pillars of smart energy, intelligent manufacturing, and digital intelligence integration. Shanghai Electric impressed visitors with a demonstration of its equipment manufacturing digital transformation results that integrate digital intelligence, wind power, photovoltaic power, energy storage, and allocated solutions, among other world-class innovative technologies that have the capacity to empower a zero-carbon future for all.

"When China proposed its 3060 dual carbon targets, which aim to achieve peak carbon emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060, Shanghai Electric began developing a comprehensive new power system and a three-dimensional zero-carbon industrial park solution," Liu Ping, President of Shanghai Electric Group, said in his speech at CIIF. "Our allocated wind, solar, and storage integrated solutions, digital intelligence integration, and smart carbon management system that showcasing at CIIF will empower more customers and partners around the world to achieve their carbon reduction and zero-carbon development goals."

On the opening day of CIIF, Shanghai Electric signed strategic cooperation agreements with AVIC Commercial Aviation Engine Co., Ltd. and the Yangtze River Delta National Innovation Center, opening a new comprehensive collaboration chapter.

Empowering the energy transformation of the industrial supply chain through the release of three major smart industry solutions

With decades of experience in the development of technological innovation in the energy industry, Shanghai Electric has successively released three major smart industry solutions, namely, Energy Carbon Smart Butler, SEunicloud Industrial Internet Platform 4.0, and Zero Carbon Industrial Park. It has also developed an "energy carbon steward" based on its industrial internet platform that realizes the transformation from energy expert to energy carbon steward. This solution is oriented to the entire life cycle of planning, construction and operation, and deeply integrates equipment and information technology to meet the general and specific needs of various customers, ranging from enterprises to industrial parks, factories, warehouses, schools, and cities, among others.

Powering up integrated wind, solar, storage, and distribution smart energy solutions

Shanghai Electric's integrated wind and solar storage solutions provide one-stop integrated equipment and services for multiplexed, high-quality energy storage and conditioning. Energy, compressed air energy storage, lithium battery energy storage, liquid flow energy storage and other energy storage, technology equipment can realize frequency and peak regulation functions at a granular level.

Additionally, Shanghai Electric also demonstrated its three-dimensional zero-carbon industrial park, which provides industrial parks with everything from the design and construction of green industrial plants to distributed new energy supply, from green intelligent manufacturing lines to industrial-driven energy efficiency improvements. It also demonstrated cases of carbon reduction at the source, creating innovative demonstrations of multi-functional complementarity throughout the industry and setting a leading benchmark for green, zero-carbon, smart factories.

Driving the optimization of intelligent manufacturing and showcasing next-gen equipment technology across multiple industries

At CIIF, Shanghai Electric showcased complete line solutions for lithium battery smart factories, rail transit automation control systems, large-scale precision grinders, and mid-to-high-end CNC machine tools for the new energy lithium battery industry, as well as urban rail transit and industrial machine tools. Additionally, Shanghai Electric displayed equipment such as large F-class heavy-duty gas turbines, high-temperature gas-cooled reactors, ultra-high voltage transformers, and intelligent universal air circuit breakers.

In the field of new energy vehicles, Shanghai Electric provides full industry chain services, including low-carbon industrial plant design, intelligent production lines for vehicle and battery pack assembly, new energy vehicle batteries, and other components. For the aviation industry, Shanghai Electric can provide key products and integrated services such as automated drilling and riveting systems and assembly lines, as well as important aircraft subsystems and components such as aircraft instrumentation and control systems, aviation fasteners, and engine blades. For customers in the shipping industry, Shanghai Electric has increased supply performance in the fields of marine ballast water devices, marine power systems, and supporting equipment, all with huge development potential.

Moving forward, Shanghai Electric will continue to leverage its advantages in advanced equipment manufacturing and smart energy while working closely with industry chain organizations to promote zero-carbon development.

