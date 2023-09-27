How to Use Your Hot Tub All Fall and Winter

MINNETONKA, Minn., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- King Technology – As temperatures drop along with the leaves, pools are closing for the season; but hot tubs don't have to close.

How to keep your hot tub clean and clear all fall and winter with FROG@ease sanitizing minerals plus SmartChlor®

The tranquility of a soothing, warm soak can easily be enjoyed year-round. All it takes is a little preparation. These 10 tips will help you enjoy steamy, stress-relieving water this fall and all winter:

10 Tips to Keep Calm and Soak On

Inspect the hot tub cover. It should fit tightly, with no rips or tears and withstand snow and ice. Consider a cover cap or insulation jacket. Both add a layer of protection in harsh weather. A hot tub insulation jacket provides additional insulation and maximum protection Use a floating blanket to trap heat Keep leaves and debris out and the cover on when not in use Clear snow and ice off the cover with the right tools to avoid damage Check water levels frequently – hot tub water evaporates more quickly in cold dry air than in warmer months. Don't let the water level fall below the skimmer level – proper water circulation maintains clean, clear water Check and repair leaky pipes since they are more likely to freeze and ruin your hot tub Keep the water temperature a bit higher but never above 104◦F; use a hot tub thermometer to check the temperature Change your water before freezing temps-earlier is better Investigate water maintenance products that keep your water clean and clear with less maintenance, use less chlorine and allow you to go on vacation and return to crystal clean water

Not all water care products are the same. Most sanitizers are dichlor, a type of chlorine you must spoon-feed into hot tub water; it's used up immediately and must be added after each use.

FROG® @ease® uses sanitizing minerals plus SmartChlor®. Together, they kill bacteria 2 ways, reduce shocking to only once a month and come in prefilled containers so you never measure or touch chemicals.

SmartChlor is a unique type of self-regulating chlorine that keeps water at a consistent chlorine level at all times.

People who use FROG @ease can confidently leave their hot tub for a fall or winter break anytime, knowing that their water is being kept clean and clear.

For more information about FROG @ease contact lynn.nord@kingtechnology.com

