Rockstar Energy Drink Partners with Rising Mexican Artist Joaquín Nava to Launch "Proud Hasta Los Huesos," a Celebration of Día de los Muertos

Rockstar Debuts Limited-Edition Cans Inspired by the Vibrant Iconography of the Longstanding Mexican Holiday Featuring Rockstar Pure Zero, Brisk, Crush and Manzanita Sol

PURCHASE, N.Y., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As millions of people prepare to celebrate Día de los Muertos, creating ofrendas (altars) and planning feasts in memory of their loved ones, Rockstar Energy Drink launches "Proud Hasta Los Huesos" (Proud to the Bones), a national campaign that invites consumers to participate in the beloved Mexican holiday that takes place during the first two days of November each year. To kick-off the campaign, today Rockstar Energy released a limited-edition collection of Día de los Muertos-themed cans designed by Mexican artist and illustrator Joaquín Nava.

Rockstar Energy Drink releases a limited-edition set of Rockstar Pure Zero, Brisk, Crush and Manzanita Sol cans inspired by Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead). (PRNewswire)

The "Proud Hasta Los Huesos" limited edition can collection is inspired by the iconic images of La Catrina, one of the most recognizable symbols of the Día de los Muertos, and includes Rockstar Pure Zero, Brisk, Crush and Manzanita Sol beverages. Each can features artistic nods to the vibrant Mexican culture and community, and honors those who came before us. Design elements include La Catrina in the signature colors of each beverage surrounded by customary ofrendas, the alebrije icons (spiritual guides), the Xolo dog, the feathered serpent, and other distinct decorative cues like marigold flowers and papel picado (paper banners).

"For Latinos, honoring family and preserving tradition are an intrinsic part of our lifestyle, and we celebrate them with pride and passion," said Esperanza Teasdale, Vice President & General Manager, Hispanic Business Unit, PepsiCo Beverages North America. "Rockstar Energy's Proud Hasta Los Huesos campaign was created to honor our heritage while giving a platform for Hispanic artists to shine and share their talents with the world. Through this new, limited-edition Día de los Muertos can collection, we honor our roots, while infusing culture and creativity into every sip."

As consumers prepare to celebrate Día de los Muertos this year, Rockstar encourages them to not only incorporate the limited-edition cans as part of their personalized ofrendas, but also as a way to continue supporting a new generation of talented Latino creators that use art as a tool for cultural expression. Consumers are also invited to follow @RockstarEnergy on Instagram for a chance to get a limited-edition Rockstar Pure Zero ceremonial box with items to incorporate into their at-home altars including: Rockstar Pure Zero Día de los Muertos limited-edition cans, custom papel picado, calavera (skull) candle, and temporary face tattoo with the Catrina skull design.

Joaquín Nava's distinctive artistic interpretation of La Catrina imparts a profound message: live life with unapologetic enjoyment while embracing the legacy of those who came before you. The unique can collection offers a fresh and contemporary visual interpretation of this time-honored Mexican belief.

"Collaborating with Rockstar Energy to infuse my passion into these can designs has been an extraordinary journey – it underscores the universal language of art and culture, serving as a reminder that when creativity and tradition intersect, the result can be truly exceptional," said Joaquín Nava, renowned Mexican artist and illustrator. "This partnership not only pays homage to our heritage but also amplifies it, sharing the essence of Mexican culture with the world in every glance at these vibrant cans."

The limited-edition Rockstar Pure Zero cans are available for purchase nationwide. Brisk and Manzanita Sol fans can find the cans in the West and Central U.S. The Crush cans are available in select markets such as Los Angeles, Phoenix, Houston, Dallas and Chicago.

For more information, please visit www.rockstarenergy.com . To find out what's next for Rockstar Energy, follow @RockstarEnergy .

About Rockstar Energy Drink

Founded in 2001, Rockstar Energy Drink produces beverages that celebrate the young hustlers focused on their journey. With over 20 Rockstar Energy products and five sublines available at convenience and grocery outlets in over 30 countries globally, Rockstar Energy gives you a bold, refreshing boost, full of benefits and loaded with flavors. For more information, visit www.rockstarenergy.com .

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complimentary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com , and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PepsiCo, Inc.