REIGN Storm Announced as Official Energy Drink of the Association of Pickleball Players (APP)

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REIGN Storm, the leading zero-sugar performance energy drink, unveiled today their official partnership with the Association of Pickleball Players (APP Tour), the first and only tour officially sanctioned by USA Pickleball.

The partnership between REIGN Storm and APP is set to finalize just in time for this weekend's Atlanta Open, held at Spalding County Pickleball Complex.

"We're excited to welcome REIGN Storm to the APP Family as our Official Energy Drink partner," said Ryan McSpadden, APP Chief Revenue Officer. "Pickleball is a sport that truly brings the energy, and APP Tour events showcase that energy to the fullest - making REIGN Storm the perfect partner for our tour."

REIGN Storm is a ZERO SUGAR, low calorie energy drink designed to give those with active lifestyles a guilt-free 'better me' energy surge. Offered in a 12oz slim line can, REIGN Storm is packed with a plant-based energy blend that helps accelerate metabolism while providing immunity support.

"The REIGN family is incredibly excited to be partnering up with the APP Tour," added Dan McHugh, REIGN Storm Chief Marketing Officer. "This partnership will allow for new avenues to be created in fueling the best athletes in the world. REIGN Storm is dedicated to enabling all athletes to consistently be at their best."

REIGN Storm contains ZERO sugar, just 10 calories, 200mg of plant-based caffeine is packed with B vitamins, Biotin and an immunity support blend containing Zinc, Vitamin A and C. Available in four amazing flavors: Valencia Orange, Kiwi Blend, Peach Nectarine, and Harvest Grape. No added preservatives, no artificially sourced flavors or colors, and no high fructose corn syrup. Harness the power of great tasting clean energy and help take the world by storm. Visit your local retailer to try one today and make sure to follow on Instagram @reignbodyfuel … REIGN Storm is available in the US, Canada, Caribbean, Brazil, Chile, UK, and a number of European countries; ingredients and flavors featured in the above description vary for countries outside of the US. Please visit www.ReignBodyFuel.com for more information

Founded in 2019, the Association of Pickleball Players (APP) serves professionals, senior professionals and amateurs in the fastest growing sport in the USA. The first and only tour officially sanctioned by USA Pickleball, the 2023 APP Tour slate has 16 announced tournament stops, in addition to International and Collegiate Series events. The APP also prides itself on developing the next generation of pickleball champions through its Next Gen Series and other youth initiatives. To stay updated on the APP, visit theapp.global and follow us on Instagram , Twitter , TikTok , Facebook and LinkedIn .

