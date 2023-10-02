Introducing WWEX Group: Second-Largest Privately Held 3PL Unites Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz and Unishippers

WWEX Group Offers Unrivaled Scale, Distribution Network and Logistics Solutions

DALLAS , Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading third-party logistics (3PL) providers Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz and Unishippers today unveiled a new corporate identity, WWEX Group. A culmination of a multi-year acquisition strategy and integration effort, WWEX Group is the second-largest privately held logistics company in the U.S. with nearly $5 billion in systemwide revenue.

Prior to acquisitions in 2017 (Unishippers) and 2021 (GlobalTranz), the individual WWEX Group companies existed as separate entities, each specializing in separate customer segments and product offerings. This symbolic unification marks the next chapter for the group, including one cohesive culture and guiding vision for the future.

"Through our family of brands, WWEX Group offers the most far-reaching distribution model, the best talent, industry-leading carrier relationships, proprietary technology and the most comprehensive suite of shipping options in the industry," said Tom Madine, CEO of WWEX Group. "We have the scale and skills to deploy more resources and create better offerings for each customer segment and shipping need, while also working more efficiently with our carrier partners."

Through its three go-to-market brands, WWEX Group's mix of direct, agent and franchise sales models allow its more than 121,000 customers to access leading solutions, best-in-class technology, competitive rates and trusted relationships. With a robust network of carrier partners, including a strategic relationship with UPS®, WWEX Group's companies offer SMB, mid-market and large enterprise customers all the major shipping solutions, including parcel, less than truckload (LTL), full truckload (FTL), managed transportation and expedited.

Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz and Unishippers will continue to operate as the go-to-market brands for WWEX Group, connected through one consolidated infrastructure including the group's proprietary SpeedShip technology platform.

"We are in a prime position to double down on our focus on small business and mid-market customers," said Madine. "The mid-market has been a traditionally underserved and overlooked segment that requires customized strategies, best-in-class service and managed solutions to meet their unique needs – and WWEX Group is the ideal partner to do just that."

WWEX Group includes more than 2,800 employees, 200 franchises and 500 agents in offices and markets across the country, including an office in Monterrey, Mexico. WWEX Group will maintain its corporate headquarters in Dallas at The Stack Deep Ellum, where the group officially opened a newly designed office space in spring 2023.

"Our people are at the heart of our business, and under the WWEX Group banner they will have more access than ever to build and shape lasting careers in the logistics industry – whether that's as a direct employee or taking the entrepreneurship route by opening a franchise or an agency," said Madine.

WWEX Group's extensive network of carrier partners, including a portfolio of more than 75 leading regional and national LTL carriers, 85,000 FTL carriers and managed transportation solutions, moved 36 million combined shipments for 121,000 customers last year. WWEX Group is also the largest non-retail UPS® Authorized Reseller in the U.S., as well as the Official Logistics Partner of NASCAR, bringing its logistical and shipping expertise to the racing sport.

The WWEX Group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz and Unishippers, offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 121,000 customers across the country. With access to industry-leading small package, truckload, less-than-truckload and managed transportation solutions, its customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value for their supply chains. The company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS Authorized Reseller® in the U.S., with an annual systemwide revenue nearing $5 billion through a network of company-owned, franchise and agent locations. A highly selective carrier portfolio, proprietary technology, unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities provide clients with unmatched options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. To learn more about WWEX Group, visit www.wwexgroup.com.

