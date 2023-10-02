Roundhill BIG Tech ETF Adds Tesla, Nvidia Positions, Offering Dedicated Exposure to the "Magnificent Seven"

BIGT is the first U.S. ETF to offer investors precise exposure to the "Magnificent Seven" stocks.

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundhill Investments ("Roundhill"), a leading provider of innovative financial products, announced that it has reconstituted the Roundhill BIG Tech ETF (NASDAQ: BIGT) to include exposure to Tesla and Nvidia. The BIGT ETF now offers equal weight exposure to the "Magnificent Seven" stocks: Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla.

Dave Mazza, Roundhill Chief Strategy Officer, commented: "BIGT has delivered for investors since launch, but investors made it clear that they want an investment option that offers precise exposure to the 'Magnificent Seven' stocks."

Large cap tech stocks have driven the market rally thus far in 2023. Since the Roundhill BIG Tech ETF inception in April 2023, the fund has returned 26.1%, compared to gains of 10.4% and 19.2% for the S&P 500 and NASDAQ 100, respectively.1

For more information on BIGT and the fund's current holdings, please visit: http://www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf/big/bigt .

About Roundhill Investments:

Roundhill Investments is a registered investment adviser focused on offering innovative financial products designed to offer exposure to investment themes that appeal to the next generation of investors. To learn more about the company, please visit roundhillinvestments.com.

The performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Returns less than one year are not annualized. For the most recent month-end performance, please call (855) 561-5728. You cannot invest directly in an index. Shares are bought and sold at market price (closing price), not net asset value (NAV), and are individually redeemed from the Fund. Market performance is determined using the Primary Exchange official closing price. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. For standardized performance, click here: https://www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf/big/bigt/

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risk, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the BIGT ETF please call 1-855-561-5728 or visit the website http://www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf/big/bigt . Read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Important Risks



The Fund expects to have concentrated (i.e., invest more than 25% of its net assets) investment exposure in one or more of the Technology Industries at any given time, which may vary over time. Further, the Fund expects to obtain such investment exposure by transacting primarily with a limited number of financial intermediaries conducting business in the same industry or group of related industries. As a result, the Fund is more vulnerable to adverse market, economic, regulatory, political or other developments affecting those industries or groups of related industries than a fund that invests its assets in a more diversified manner. The value of stocks of information technology companies and companies that rely heavily on technology is particularly vulnerable to rapid changes in technology product cycles. Please see the summary and full prospectuses for a more complete description of these and other risks of the Fund.

The BIG Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

1 Bloomberg, as of August 31, 2023.

