Consumer Genius Inc. Makes The Globe and Mail's Annual Ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies for 2023

Consumer Genius Inc. places No, 289 out of 425 on The Globe and Mail's fifth-annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Consumer Genius Inc. is pleased to announce it placed No. 289 out of 425 on the 2023 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

Consumer Genius ranks as one of North America's fastest growing firm by Globe and Mail (CNW Group/ConsumerGenius) (PRNewswire)

Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Consumer Genius Inc. earned its spot with three-year growth of 141%.

Consumer Genius is one of the top, digital lead generators in North America. Consumer Genius supplies leads and calls to North Americas top Firms within the Life Insurance, Auto Lending, Personal Loan, Home Loan, HealthCare, and the Legal Services Sectors. Customers flock to the sites owned and operated by Consumer Genius, and can securely connect through Consumer Genius Platforms, directly to the service provider, to obtain the product or service they are looking for.

Paul Hadzoglou is President of Consumer Genius. "We would like to thank the Globe and Mail and Report on Business TV for their tremendous work, incredible brand recognition, and educational experience they provide their readers. We would like to thank our valued customers and shareholders and all our stakeholders including our Founders, the Modi Family".

Consumer Genius owns Top brands in Canada and the United States such as Carsfast.ca, Canadian Life Rates, Loanz.com and Legal Case Genius. Consumer Genius is also on the forefront of expansion of its brand into the United Kingdom and Europe to provide similar services to Companies abroad.

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019. It aims to bring the accomplishments of innovative businesses in Canada to the forefront. To qualify for this program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill requirements. In total, 425 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2023 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is out now and online here.

"Canada's Top Growing Companies acknowledges the drive and ingenuity displayed by Canadian business," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "This year's ranking serves as an inspiration for future business owners."

"This year's Report on Business magazine's list of Top Growing Companies shows how innovative ideas always rise to the top, perhaps even more so in times of uncertainty," says Andrew Saunders, CEO of The Globe and Mail. "The Globe and Mail congratulates this year's winners for meeting and surpassing those economic challenges."

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.2 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.7 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Consumer Genius

Consumer Genius is a dynamic and rapidly expanding company recognized as one of North America's Fastest Growing Companies. Specializing in providing digital leads and calls, they serve a diverse range of financial institutions including law firms, insurance companies, car dealerships, and lenders across the USA, Canada, and the UK. With an in-house Media Buy team dedicated to strategic digital advertising placement, they have established themselves as industry leaders in consumer lead and consumer call generation.

