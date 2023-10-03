New Conagra Brands Snacks Heat Up 2023 NACS Show

Hot and spicy options from top-selling brands lead latest innovation

CHICAGO, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), one of North America's leading branded food companies, is heading to the 2023 NACS Show in Atlanta with a dynamic assortment of snacking options to satisfy nearly every craving. Conagra will exhibit the breadth of its $3.2 billion1 snacking portfolio, including breakthrough innovation debuting later this year. The NACS Show Expo, the nation's largest convenience store expo, takes place October 4-6, at the Georgia World Congress Center.

Conagra Brands, Inc., one of North America's leading branded food companies, is heading to the 2023 NACS Show in Atlanta with a dynamic assortment of snacking options to satisfy nearly every craving. Conagra will exhibit the breadth of its $3.2 billion snacking portfolio, including breakthrough innovation debuting later this year. Among the new innovation is new Slim Jim Monster Chile Limon, which delivers on the rapidly-growing consumer demand for globally inspired flavors. (PRNewswire)

"The NACS Expo is an exciting time for our team as we share our latest innovations and showcase the strength of our snacks portfolio," said Lucy Brady, President, Grocery and Snacks for Conagra Brands. "Within meat snacks, seeds, and salty snacks, our brands are true C-store standouts."

Visitors to Conagra Brands' booth at the NACS Expo will see exciting news from the following brands:

Slim Jim x WWE: Step into the ring and snap into a Slim Jim®! The centerpiece of Conagra's NACS Expo booth is a wrestling ring that celebrates Slim Jim's new partnership as the Official Meat Snack of WWE®. Inaugurated earlier this year at WWE SummerSlam®, the partnership is the largest in WWE history and includes activations all year long at major WWE live events and across media channels. On Thursday, October 5, WWE Superstars LA Knight and Bianca Belair will be available for photos inside the ring (Conagra Brands Booth #B3204) from 1-3 p.m.

Meat Snacks – Slim Jim, Duke's, Penrose: There's plenty more meaty news from the #1 meat stick brand2. Following up on the recent success of the brand's 3 oz. Savage Size innovation that's amassed over $160MM in retail sales since launch3, Slim Jim is upping their game to satisfy even the hungriest appetite: weighing in at nearly 4 oz., the new Slim Jim Monster Original Twin Pack is the most meat ever offered from Slim Jim in a long-stick format. The Monster twin offers a double helping of 1.94 oz. Monster Original, currently the #2 selling item in all of meat snacks in Convenience4. At 3.88 oz., that's more meat than the top-selling Jerky SKU in C-store, in a convenient, shareable format that's mouthwatering and value-packed with 22g of protein. The Monster Twin Original 3.88 oz. will debut in early December with a suggested retail price of $6.99.

New Slim Jim Monster Chile Limon 1.94 oz. delivers on the rapidly-growing consumer demand for globally inspired flavors, with Chile Limon flavored snacks surpassing $1.6 billion in annual sales5 in the U.S. This innovation turns on the heat Slim Jim is known for, balanced with a hint of citrus flavor consumers will love.

Annual consumption of Nacho flavor snacks has now reached $1.4 billion, growing 9% over the past three years6. As a result, Slim Jim is doubling down on its winning Nacho flavor in a new Giant Twin Pack 1.94 oz. format that offers greater versatility and convenience for consumers on the go. Both Slim Jim Monster Chile Limon 1.94 oz. and Giant Nacho Twin Pack 1.94 oz. have a suggested retail price of $3.69 and will head to stores in early December.

There's more to explore within Conagra's full meat snacks portfolio. Duke's®, America's #1 premium meat snack7, offers a freshly crafted experience with premium ingredients and no shortcuts, led by the Duke's signature Shorty® Smoked Sausage. Big Mama® pickled sausage, the #1 pickled meat snack8, delivers 10g of protein in a 2.4 oz. sausage format and stands as the best value in convenience store meat snacks9.

DAVID and BiGS Sunflower Seeds: Here come the two top-selling brands to fire up the Seeds category10, as BiGS® debuts new BiGS Vlasic® Spicy Dill Pickle Sunflower Seeds. A spicy twist on the #1 selling flavored sunflower seed11 (BiGS® Vlasic Dill Pickle), this new offering delivers on a trend that has seen dollar sales of spicy seeds rise 29% over the past year12. The new seeds will have a suggested retail price of $3.29 when they debut in stores in early December.

Meanwhile, this past year, DAVID® Seeds, America's #1 seed brand13 , launched new DAVID Frank's RedHot® Jumbo Sunflower Seeds. Every bag combines DAVID's iconic sunflower seeds with the bold taste of Frank's RedHot, America's #1 selling hot sauce14.

Salty Snacks – Andy Capp's, Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP, Act II: Conagra is also cranking up the heat within its collection of salty snacks, where Andy Capp's® is unveiling its hottest product ever – Fire Fries. Available in a 3 oz. impulse size bag and an 8 oz. value size bag for take-home sets, this irresistible new snack is an even hotter take on Andy Capp's famous Hot Fries, the #1 unit and dollar velocity brand in warehouse salty snacks15. The 3 oz. and 8 oz. bags, which debut in early December, have a suggested retail prices of $1.49 and $3.29, respectively.

Conagra's portfolio of brands offers great options for popcorn lovers, as well. As the ready-to-eat Kettle Corn leader in dollar share and dollar velocities16, Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP® popcorn continues to fuel category growth with its adored Sweet & Salty Kettle Corn flavor, made with "Real Simple Ingredients. Nothing Fake." The flavor is available in a 2.25 oz. impulse size and 7 oz. size for larger bag sets. In addition, the top-selling value brand of microwave popcorn17 is now available in a ready-to-eat format for the Convenience channel: ACT II ready-to-eat popcorn is available in a Butter Lovers® 1.7 oz. impulse size bag.

The NACS Show is a key annual event for the Conagra Brands sales team as they connect with customers to discuss in-store solutions that accelerate sales growth. A range of in-aisle, end cap and counter-top racks and displays give retailers the ability to showcase these snacks in a compelling way for their shoppers.

For more information on Conagra Brands, including innovation from the company's roster of nearly 100 brands, visit conagrabrands.com, or visit Booth #B3204 at the NACS Show Expo.

1-8, 10-17: Source: Circana, Total US – MULO+C L52 Weeks Ending 8/27/23

9: Source: Circana Convenience Channel Consumption Data L52 w/e 8/27/23 among brands over $15MM annual sales

