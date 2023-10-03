SATO AWARDED IN FAST COMPANY'S 2023 BRANDS THAT MATTER LIST

Global recognition reflects SATO's consumer-centric focus and the impact of its innovative and affordable sanitation and hygiene solutions

LONDON, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SATO, an award-winning social business that empowers people everywhere to live a better life, every day, and to enjoy a brighter future through innovative sanitation and hygiene solutions, is delighted to be honoured by Fast Company's Brands That Matter 2023.

Erin McCusker, SATO’s Leader, with the Brands That Matter award. (PRNewswire)

The brands selected for this prestigious annual list have achieved relevance through cultural impact and social engagement and are judged to have authentically communicated their missions and ideals. SATO, part of LIXIL, was recognised in Brands That Matter's International category – brands outside of the United States that achieved relevance in their home markets.

Erin McCusker, Leader, SATO, and Senior Vice President at LIXIL, said: "To be recognised as a Brand That Matters is a fantastic reflection of SATO's development and relevance. Ten years ago, LIXIL launched the SATO brand with one prototype to address the critical sanitation needs of consumers in Bangladesh. A decade on, SATO offers an innovative and aspirational sanitation and hygiene portfolio that has positively impacted the lives of 45 million people in 45 countries, and growing.

"Looking to 2030 and the ambitious targets of the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goal 6.2 – achieving access to adequate and equitable sanitation and hygiene for all – we believe SATO, and its role as a social business, innovator, and empowering, consumer-centric brand, is an important accelerator in unlocking health, social and economic value for more communities around the world."

As the world's leading award for showcasing brands that communicate and demonstrate brand purpose, Brands That Matter's recognition of SATO is a testament to the continued success of its offer, solutions, and brand. "We see this as the culmination of our brand refresh last year which cemented our positioning as a vibrant and customer-centric brand. It is also an important milestone that reflects our ambition to grow a global brand that resonates locally with households, retailers, and masons, and becomes a reference in the sector," says Janaína Campoy, Leader, Global Marketing and Communications, SATO.

Each year, Fast Company's judges compile the list which features large and small companies and non-profits based on their ability to achieve relevance through cultural impact and social engagement as well as an ability to effectively communicate their mission and ideals through branding.

According to data from WHO and UNICEF, one-fifth of the global population (1.7bn) live without access to safe sanitation and one in three (2.3bn) lack basic handwashing facilities at home. For many – particularly in Asia and Africa – the simple task of going to the toilet can be a dangerous, unsafe, and unpleasant experience. Meanwhile, limited access to a handwashing solution with soap risks the spread of preventable diseases. Combined, poor sanitation and hygiene lead to significant economic loss, absenteeism among schoolchildren, and negative health outcomes.

However, SATO is on a journey to inspire global change. With its portfolio of innovative, affordable, and water-saving sanitation and hygiene solutions, SATO directly addresses the everyday challenges facing consumers in rural and peri-urban areas. Using its patented trapdoor technology, easy-to-clean and easy-to-install design, the SATO Pan seals open pit latrines to instantly create a fresher sanitation experience. The Pan also combines with the brand's off-pit connectors – the SATO V-Trap and I-Trap connection systems – to divert waste and create a sanitation solution that can be safely managed by consumers. Finally, the SATO Tap repurposes a plastic bottle to create a portable handwashing solution that needs just 100ml of water per handwash.

To date, SATO's unique and customer-focused designs have led to multiple awards. This includes the Red Dot design award for its V-Trap connection system, while the SATO Tap was named a Finalist in Fast Company's World Changing Ideas 2021 and one of Time Magazine's Best Inventions of 2020.

To find out more about SATO's solutions, impact, and countries of operation, visit www.sato.lixil.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2237518/SATO_Erin_McCusker.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SATO