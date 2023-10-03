Workforce Expert Dr. Andrew Temte Releases New Book Unveiling Management Operating System for Sustainable Business Success

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Released today, The Balanced Business: Building Organizational Trust and Accountability through Smooth Workflows is the latest book from former CEO and renowned thought leader Dr. Andrew Temte, CFA. It is available now from Amazon and Barnes & Noble , and was published by Amplify Publishing .

A much-anticipated follow-up to his first book, Balancing Act, Dr. Temte further explores the characteristics required of a new generation of leaders with a concrete focus on how leaders can strike the all-important balance between organizational trust and accountability.

Dr. Temte accomplishes this by uniquely blending the concepts of organizational health and continuous improvement to create a compelling management operating system. This operating system contains the tools and processes—both strategic and tactical—that are essential for any business to thrive and grow long-term.

The Balanced Business provides an actionable blueprint for leaders to promote clarity and smooth workflows among all team members, allowing everyone to contribute their best efforts to the organization's value streams. Drawing on a holistic approach to leadership, Dr. Temte presents a pathway to building a strong corporate culture within which smooth workflows enable accountability and unlock trust.

"Whether you're building a new business or restructuring a well-established one, The Balanced Business takes you through a step-by-step, human-centered approach to building both a commercially successful business and a winning culture," said Danielle Chircop, chief product officer of General Assembly.

Dr. Andrew Temte, CFA, is the former CEO of Kaplan Professional, author of Balancing Act: Teach, Coach, Mentor, Inspire, and host of The Balancing Act Podcast. A thought leader on issues related to organizational health, continuous improvement, and workforce reskilling, his articles have appeared in a number of media outlets.

"If I could go back to the beginning of my career and do it all over again," said Dr. Temte, "the contents of this book would represent the foundation upon which I would build any new business venture to maximize the likelihood of long-term organizational success."

The Balanced Business is on sale now from Amazon , Barnes & Noble , and Amplify Publishing . You can find more information at www.andrewtemte.com.

