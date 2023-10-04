ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LAUNCHES CUSTOM SMA PORTAL FOR ADVISORS

Remi interface is a one-stop digital portal where advisors request customized SMA proposals for tax optimization and risk mitigation



CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allspring Global Investments™, a leading independent global asset management firm with $547 billion* in assets under advisement and a top 10 separately managed account (SMA) provider**, today announced the launch of its custom SMA portal for financial advisors.

The portal is an extension of Remi, Allspring's multi-asset, state-of-the-art custom SMA and direct indexing platform that enables financial advisors to customize portfolios to meet clients' needs. Within the portal, advisors input client preferences—including objectives—and then receive a tailor-made investment proposal based on their clients' financial goals, risk profile, and tax considerations.

Included on the Remi platform are several investment strategies across different asset classes allowing for multiple accounts per strategy—each customized and tax-managed to a client's objectives. The platform supports both active and passive strategies across municipal bonds, taxable fixed income, and equities. Also included are fixed income capabilities that combine a credit assessment framework with a scalable, tax-optimized, systematic portfolio construction engine. Remi's direct indexing capabilities include several indexes covering large core, large blend, and large value with several customization options.

"Custom SMAs and direct indexing are some of the fastest-growing products right now, and Remi offers financial advisors and their clients a fully customizable platform with holistic tax management and a simplified transition process," said Manju Boraiah, head of Systematic Edge Fixed Income and Custom SMA Investments at Allspring. "The online portal is one of many benefits enabled by Remi's cloud technology. Through this new platform, wealth managers can request transition portfolio proposals for all Remi strategies."

Remi's analysis provides advisors with a comprehensive view of portfolio options that can enable them to move legacy portfolios to customized solutions in a risk-aware, tax-efficient manner.

"Wealth management is experiencing a disruptive movement, as more than $84 trillion*** is expected to be passed down from elder generations to beneficiaries and charities," said Katie D'Angelo, Allspring's head of Global Relationship Management. "Advisors and investors are increasingly gravitating to SMAs to streamline the complex financial planning and wealth restructuring challenges associated with this transition."

The underlying SMAs tax-managed and customized on Remi are offered at several broker-dealers, RIA platforms, and TAMPs today. We continue to expand both offerings and availability across the wealth management industry. To learn more, please visit and click on "meet your dedicated SMA specialist."

About Allspring

Allspring Global Investments™ is an independent asset management firm with more than $547 billion in assets under advisement*, over 20 offices globally, and investment teams supported by more than 460 investment professionals. Allspring is committed to thoughtful investing, purposeful planning, and inspiring a new era of investing that pursues both financial returns and positive outcomes. For more information, please visit www.allspringglobal.com.

*As of June 30, 2023. Figures include discretionary and non-discretionary assets.

**https://www.allspringglobal.com/investments/capabilities/remi

***Source: The Cerulli Report - U.S. High-Net-Worth and Ultra-High-Net-Worth Markets 2021: Evolving Wealth Demographics"

All investing involves risks, including the possible loss of principal. There can be no assurance that any investment strategy will be successful. Investments fluctuate with changes in market and economic conditions and in different environments due to numerous factors, some of which may be unpredictable.

Each asset class has its own risk and return characteristics. Subadvisory services are provided by Allspring Global Investments, LLC, a registered investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC. Allspring Global Investments does not provide accounting, legal, or tax advice or investment recommendations. Any tax or legal information in this brochure is merely a summary of our understanding and interpretations of some of the current income tax regulations and is not exhaustive. Investors should consult their tax advisor or legal counsel for advice and information concerning their particular situation. Allspring Global Investments™ (Allspring) is the trade name for the asset management companies of Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC (Allspring Holdings), a holding company indirectly owned by certain private funds of GTCR LLC and Reverence Capital Partners, L.P. Unless otherwise stated, Allspring is the source of all data (which is current or as of the date stated); content is provided for informational purposes only with no representation regarding its adequacy, accuracy or completeness and should not be relied upon; views, opinions, assumptions or estimates are not necessarily that of Allspring Holdings, Allspring or their affiliates and are subject to change without notice; and this communication does not contain investment advice, an investment recommendation or investment research, as defined under local regulation of the respective jurisdiction. This material is for general informational and educational purposes only and is NOT intended to provide investment advice or a recommendation of any kind—including a recommendation for any specific investment, strategy, or plan.

© 2023 Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved.

