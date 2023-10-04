bp's Archaea Energy achieves major milestone, brings online first of its kind renewable natural gas plant

The plant converts landfill gas into renewable natural gas, reducing emissions, improving air quality and providing fuel for potential use in homes, businesses and transportation.

Deployment represents an industry first, streamlining and accelerating build times for RNG plants.

Archaea is a key part of bp's plan to increase biogas supply volumes by around six times by 2030, to about 70,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

HOUSTON, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, bp's Archaea Energy (NYSE: BP) announced the official startup of its original Archaea Modular Design (AMD) renewable natural gas (RNG) plant in Medora, Indiana. Located next to a landfill owned by Rumpke Waste and Recycling, this is the first plant to come online since bp's acquisition of Archaea in December 2022.

Landfill gas, a natural byproduct of the decomposition of waste in landfills, is a form of greenhouse gas. Using the AMD design, the Medora plant captures the gas from Rumpke's landfill and converts it to electricity, heat or renewable natural gas, which leads to cleaner air, less odor and more sustainable energy when compared with traditional fossil fuel energy.

The Medora plant can process 3,200 cubic feet of landfill gas per minute (scfm) into RNG – enough gas to heat around 13,026 homes annually, according to the EPA's Landfill Gas Energy Benefits Calculator.

Starlee Sykes, CEO Archaea Energy: "What we are doing at the Medora plant is phenomenal, and it's just the beginning of what's to come at Archaea. This is a powerful step forward in our net zero journey to capture landfill emissions and provide customers with lower emission, lower carbon fuel. Our goal is to safely bring several AMD plants online this year. I'm in awe of our team who designed, engineered and built this facility, and we can't wait to bring more online across the US."

Traditionally, RNG plants have been custom built, but the Archaea Modular Design allows plants to be built on skids with interchangeable components. Using a standardized modular design leads to faster builds than previous industry standards.

Jeff Rumpke, Area President, Rumpke Waste & Recycling: "Our family company is constantly looking for technologies to lessen our overall impact and further our efforts to protect and preserve the environment. The addition of Archaea Energy's RNG plant at our site will help further reduce emissions and give residents and businesses assurance that their waste is not only being properly disposed of – but also being put to good use."

With the acquisition of Archaea, bp is now the largest RNG producer in the US, enhancing its ability to support customers' decarbonization goals and progressing its aim to reduce the average lifecycle carbon intensity of the energy products it sells.

Bioenergy is one of five strategic transition growth engines that bp intends to grow rapidly through this decade expecting to deliver around $2 billion EBITDA in 2025 and aiming to deliver more than $4 billion in 2030. In addition to bioenergy, bp's transition growth engines include convenience, EV charging, renewables & power, and hydrogen.

bp expects to invest up to $8 billion more in its transition growth businesses this decade to reach more than 40% of its total annual capital expenditure by 2025, aiming to grow this to around 50% by 2030.

About Archaea Energy

Archaea Energy, a bp-owned company, is the largest RNG producer in the US, with an industry-leading platform and expertise in developing, constructing, and operating RNG facilities to capture waste emissions and convert them into low carbon fuel. Additional information is available at www.archaeaenergy.com.

About bp

bp's ambition is to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. bp has a larger economic footprint in the United States than anywhere else in the world, investing more than $145 billion since 2005 and supporting more than 275,000 jobs across the country. For more information on bp in the US, visit www.bp.com/us.

About Rumpke Waste & Recycling

Rumpke Waste & Recycling has been keeping home and businesses clean for more than 90 years. Today, Rumpke employees nearly 4,000 environmental experts servicing millions of customers across Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and West Virginia. The award-winning family-owned company operates 14 landfills and 14 recycling centers. Other Rumpke divisions include Rumpke Portable Restrooms, Rumpke Haul-it-Away and Rumpke Hydraulics, as well as environmental solutions company The William-Thomas Group. For more information, visit rumpke.com.

