George Washington Presidential Library at Mount Vernon Celebrates Tenth Anniversary with Series of Events Focused on Democracy and Lasting Legacy of George Washington

Tickets for the Democracy Symposium are available, with discounted pricing for member and donors. In-person tickets include all lectures, meals, and tours. A virtual option also is available.

"The contributions made by the Washington Library during the past ten years are significant – from founding era scholarship to the education mission of the Mount Vernon Ladies' Association," said Margaret Nichols, the 23rd Regent of the Mount Vernon Ladies' Association. "What began as the unfulfilled dream of George Washington has now become the premier center for the study of George Washington and our nation's founding. Through the Washington Library's extensive collections and archives, research fellow program, and educational public programming, the lessons of leadership, character, and legacy of George Washington extend to classrooms and audiences around the world."

Housed in the Fred W. Smith National Library for the Study of George Washington, the George Washington Presidential Library hosts forums on early American history and civic engagement, manages a prominent research fellowship program, houses an extensive collection of manuscripts, maps, and books, organizes expansive digital offerings, and annually hosts thousands of people at public events and leadership programs.

"The George Washington Presidential Library reminds us how present the past is," said Patrick Spero, Ph.D., Library Executive Director. "We have to understand our past at a deep level to guide our future and protect our democracy, and the Washington Library plays such an important role in uncovering our history. I like to think of the Washington Library as a laboratory where historians are making new discoveries. Our understanding of the American Revolution and founding has changed dramatically over the past ten years due in large part to access to the library's collection, our support of scholars, and our role as a convener of important conversations about our history. I'm excited about the many historical discoveries that are yet to come at the Washington Library."

"The George Washington Presidential Library has exceeded our expectations and has become a vibrant place for intellectual exchange," said Douglas Bradburn, Ph.D., Mount Vernon's President & CEO. "I'm especially proud of the Washington Library Fellowship Program and our dynamic George Washington Leadership Institute. In fact, the Institute has welcomed more than 15,000 current and emerging leaders from around the nation who are collaborating and learning how to apply George Washington's leadership principles in the modern world. Looking ahead, the Washington Library has built a strong foundation for pursuing future endeavors like rebuilding Washington's personal library and digitizing our collection so it is available around the world."

On November 2-4, many of the nation's most respected Pulitzer Prize-winning historians, authors, journalists, former military leaders, federal judges, and leaders in business and philanthropy will assemble for an important examination of American democracy. The Great Experiment: Democracy from the Founding to the Future will offer thoughtful discussions and insights on the history and future of democracy in the U.S., along with America's new challenges for protecting its democratic form of government. The event also will feature the release of a new report sponsored by The George Washington Presidential Library in partnership with the University of Virginia Center for Politics on Americans' views on the future of democracy. Learn more.

The Founding Debates featured Fox News Chief Political Anchor & Executive Editor Bret Baier, along with Washington Times columnist Charlie Hurt and USA Today Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page. They explore the indispensable role George Washington played in establishing the nation and the lasting results in America today. Watch the replay.

The Making History Gala featured dinner on the Mansion's east lawn with performances from the American Pops Orchestra, private after-hours tours of the Mansion, a sunset reception overlooking the Potomac River, fireworks, and dancing.

Mount Vernon, the home of George Washington, is owned and operated by the Mount Vernon Ladies' Association, a private, non-profit organization. The estate is open to visitors and includes the Mansion, a museum and education center, gardens, tombs, a working farm, a distillery, and a gristmill. It also includes the George Washington Presidential Library at Mount Vernon.

