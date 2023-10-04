SolaREIT™ Announces Nicole Wolf as Senior Vice President of Business Development

Leading Solar and Energy Storage Investment Fund Expands Leadership Team as it Grows Solar and Battery Storage Business in the Western U.S.

VIENNA, Va., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SolaREITTM, a solar and battery storage real estate investment fund, has announced the hiring of Nicole Wolf as the company's new Senior Vice President of Business Development for the Western United States. Ms. Wolf, the most recent addition to the company's leadership team, brings an extensive background in solar and stand-alone battery storage development and will lead SolaREIT's efforts as they add battery storage to their financing options. Ms. Wolf will be based in California and will oversee SolaREIT's business development across the Western United States. The company, launched in late 2020, recently closed on an equity investment with AB CarVal of up to $250M.

"We're thrilled to welcome Nicole to our growing team. Going forward, she will play an important role in building our solar and battery storage business in the Western U.S. and across the country," said Laura Pagliarulo, President of SolaREIT. "Nicole brings a deep knowledge of battery storage projects from her time as Chief Commercial Officer at Key Capture Energy and is well-positioned to work with solar and battery storage developers to add value to their business."

Prior to joining SolaREIT, Nicole served as the Chief Commercial Officer at Key Capture Energy, where she developed and executed BESS commercial strategies, and executed $185 million in battery energy storage systems (BESS) off-take agreements representing 350MW of installations. From 2013 to 2017, she held the role of Vice President of Origination at Panda Energy, leading the successful execution of over $500 million in hedges used to secure $4 billion in financing for four power plants in PJM. Nicole has held various positions in the wholesale origination groups at NextEra Energy, BP Energy, Sempra Energy & Trading and Duke Energy Trading & Marketing.

Solar and energy storage development is land and capital intensive. SolaREIT offers alternative options to developers and project owners that free up capital and reduce their lease costs. SolaREIT financing solutions are available to solar developers across the country.

SolaREIT, based in Vienna, Virginia, focuses on making investments in acquiring, developing, and managing climate-friendly real estate assets that support solar and battery storage projects, furthering the transformation to a low-carbon economy. SolaREIT offers practical and streamlined financing options that deliver maximum flexibility to developers, project owners and landowners based on their individual needs and financial goals. SolaREIT's products include land purchases, lease purchases and solar land loans, among other innovative solutions for clients. For more information, please visit www.solareit.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

