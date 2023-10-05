FROEDTERT HEALTH, WISCONSIN DIAGNOSTIC LABORATORIES AND HEALTHECO LAUNCH ATALAN, A TECHNOLOGY-ENABLED CLINICAL PARTNERSHIP PROVIDING ACCESS TO THE BEST IN LABORATORY MEDICINE

Atalan's Access Hub Connects Doctors and Medical Centers to a Vetted Network of the Nation's Foremost Clinical Laboratories to Improve Patient Diagnostics and Care

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Froedtert Health, Wisconsin Diagnostic Laboratories (WDL) and HealthEco announced today the launch of Atalan, a technology-enabled clinical partnership providing doctors and medical centers unprecedented access to a vetted network of the nation's foremost clinical laboratories.

Atalan expands access to high-value laboratory services which will ultimately improve patient diagnostics and care.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 70% of today's medical decisions depend on laboratory test results and 14 billion laboratory tests are ordered each year. Yet many patients, particularly those in rural areas, experience barriers to critical laboratory services, limiting their ability to receive the care they need. Experts also estimate that 40,000 to 80,000 deaths occur annually from preventable diagnostic errors. With the Atalan network, academic medical centers, community hospitals and health systems have access to continuity of care, novel diagnostics and best-in-class expertise without interruptions to current laboratory operations—all through a single streamlined comprehensive platform.

"We are thrilled to bring Atalan's innovative technology and partnership to the medical community," said Jami Youmans, president and chief executive officer of HealthEco. "By connecting doctors and medical centers across the country to a growing list of leading academic medical center laboratories and subspecialty pathologists, Atalan expands access to high-value laboratory services which will ultimately improve patient diagnostics and care."

Atalan's growing list of laboratory partners are strategically vetted and selected to add to the cumulative strength of the network. By recruiting and partnering with best-in-class health system labs that can scale and provide expertise, the company aims to be a catalyst for growth and sustainability.

"Through our partnership and platform, Atalan allows any provider, anywhere, to access high quality diagnostics without having to buy expensive equipment, hire pathologists or lose access to their patients," said Robin Herbner, chief administrative officer at Wisconsin Diagnostic Laboratories. "For health systems, this means creating profit instead of losing dollars by referring a patient's test elsewhere. Ultimately, Atalan helps to improve the bottom line for health institutions."

"Laboratories are the critical first touch for patients and the cornerstone of modern healthcare, responsible for delivering accurate, safe, timely, cost-effective and quality test results," said Steve Serota, president and chief operating officer of Wisconsin Diagnostic Laboratories. "Faster access to interventions for patients is directly correlated to patient health outcomes. Having access to the leading laboratory services will dramatically improve the speed of diagnosis, and as a result, treatment."

To learn more about Atalan and the company's network of clinical laboratories, visit www.atalan.com.

About Atalan

Atalan is a technology-enabled clinical partnership providing doctors and medical centers unprecedented access to a vetted network of the nation's foremost clinical laboratories. Through a coalition of leading academic medical center laboratories and subspecialty pathologists, Atalan expands access to high-value laboratory services, ultimately improving patient diagnostics and care. Atalan is a HealthEco portfolio company headquartered in Milwaukee, with offices in Denver and New Orleans, founded in partnership with Froedtert Health and other leading health systems.

