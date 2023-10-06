Ascend increases prices on nylons and chemicals up to 15% on rising costs

HOUSTON, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Performance Materials, the largest fully integrated producer of nylon 6,6, announced global price increases due to significant increases in input costs, where contracts allow, as follows:
Product family
Product
Price increase
Vydyne®, Polimid and Secomid
Neat PA66 polymer
PA6 compounds
$0.20 - $0.30/kg
Performance Chemicals
Hexamethylene diamine
Adipic acid
$0.15 - $0.25/kg
FlexaTrac® acids, esters and
FlexaTrac-AGS
FlexaTrac-DME
FlexaTrac-ACM
FlexaTrac-NTA
FlexaTrac-IDA
Formalin
$0.10 - $0.25/kg
FlexaTram™ specialty amines
FlexaTram-BHM
FlexaTram-DAM
FlexaTram-HDA
FlexaTram-HMT
$0.10 - $0.50/kg
Signature Brands
Trinohex® Ultra
Hexatran™
Trinosolv
Prionil®
$0.05 - $0.30/kg
These price increases took effect early October 2023. Customers should contact their sales representative for additional information.
About Ascend Performance Materials
Ascend Performance Materials makes high-performance materials for everyday essentials and new technologies. Our focus is on improving quality of life and inspiring a better tomorrow through innovation. Based in Houston, Texas, and with regional offices in Shanghai, Brussels and Detroit, we are a fully integrated material solutions provider with global manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe and China. Our global workforce makes the plastics, fabrics, fibers and chemicals used to make safer vehicles, cleaner energy, better medical devices, smarter appliances and longer-lasting apparel and consumer goods. We are committed to safety, sustainability and the success of our customers and our communities.
Learn more about Ascend at www.ascendmaterials.com.
