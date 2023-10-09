Honda Introduces Prototype Electric Autonomous Work Mower at Equip Exposition 2023

Prototype Autonomous Work Mower (AWM) is Honda's first battery-powered electric zero-turn riding mower

Created to help improve efficiency of lawn care and landscape maintenance companies

AWM features "Teaching" mode for manual operation and "Playback" mode for autonomous operation

Honda has conducted proof of concept testing with a leading U.S. commercial landscape company and seeks participants for a pilot program with the AWM in 2024

TORRANCE, Calif., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda today introduced the all-electric prototype Honda Autonomous Work Mower (AWM), the company's first battery-powered electric zero-turn riding (ZTR) mower aimed at boosting worksite efficiencies through autonomous solutions. The Honda AWM will be featured at the upcoming Equip Exposition, Oct. 17-20, at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Kentucky. Watch a demonstration of the Honda AWM at https://honda.us/AutonomousWorkMower.

Earlier this year, Honda successfully field tested a proof of concept version of the Autonomous Work Mower with a top U.S. commercial landscape company. To further advance the prototype AWM's development, in 2024, Honda will begin a pilot program and is seeking companies to participate in assessing the AWM's applicability to their work environments. Interested companies can visit Honda's Equip Exposition indoor booth #3134, or contact Honda at autonomous_mower@na.honda.com.

The prototype Honda AWM combines industry leading cutting performance and operator comfort with high location accuracy and obstacle detection. It is designed to help improve the efficiency of lawn care and landscape maintenance companies while offering an eco-conscious solution with zero-emissions. Capable of operating in manual or autonomous mode, when manually operated, the Honda AWM learns the mowing routes and patterns set by the operator. In autonomous operation, the AWM reproduces these routes and patterns, which can free up workers' time to focus on more high-value tasks. The all-electric AWM supports Honda's global goal of achieving carbon neutrality – net zero emissions – for all products and corporate activities by 2050.

"Our development of the prototype zero-turn Honda Autonomous Work Mower comes at a time when technology is shaping the future of the landscaping industry," said Hirokazu Hara, vice president of New Business Development, American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "To address labor shortages and help support companies' sustainability goals, the Honda AWM aims to provide zero-emission alternatives to gasoline-powered mowers that can reduce operating costs and help accelerate the electrification of landscape maintenance equipment."

Honda Autonomous Work Mower: How it Works

A "Teaching" mode enables the operator to set up autonomous operation, by manually maneuvering the ZTR AWM to create a mowing route map using Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) for accurate location recognition. The AWM learns the operator's mowing route and patterns in "Teaching" mode. An advantage of the AWM is that it will learn the entire worksite, allowing for high-quality lawn striping, position accuracy and safe operation. The operator can create different mowing route maps customized for multiple job sites, which are then saved to a secure cloud server.

After the "Teaching" mode is complete, the operator launches the AWM's autonomous operation in "Playback" mode. With the AWM in the starting position, the operator downloads the specified mowing route map using a tablet or smartphone. The AWM then begins autonomous operation and mows according to the map route, providing consistent and stable grass-cutting quality. While the AWM autonomously mows, the operator gains time to maintain other areas of the property which can lead to improved efficiencies.

Equipped with a unique traction control system, the Honda AWM is capable of maintaining straight tracking on hills and rough terrains. Its differential 2-motor traction control suppresses tire slip to achieve stable straight-line and turning performance even on slopes and rough roads.

The AWM also features a number of built-in safety features, including omnidirectional sensing as well as radar and LiDAR sensors for obstacle detection. It also can sense terrain variations and stop when encountering obstacles.

With vehicle speed-linked blade motor control, the AWM automatically reduces blade rotation at low speeds and low loads to reduce power consumption. At high loads, the AWM automatically reduces its speed to prevent grass clogging and uncut grass.

KEY SPECS Cutter deck size 60 in. Blade 21 in. x 3 Driving style Ride-on/Autonomous Discharge type Rear Cutting height 1.5 in. - 5.25 in./Electric Ground speed 0-10 mph (Manual) 0-6 mph (Autonomous) Frame Steel frame AUTONOMOUS DRIVE Autonomous drive Teaching & Play back (RTK-GNSS x2) Omnidirectional sensing LiDAR x 4, Radar x 4 Mowing assist Wheel traction control Mowing load control Blade speed control Slope management SIZE Front Tire 13 in. x 6.5 in. Rear Tire 24 in. x 12 in. Front/Rear suspension with Front/with Rear Dimension (LxWxH) 84 in. x 61 in. x 73 in. Weight 1,378 lbs.

About Honda in North America

Honda established operations in North America in 1959. Today, the company employs about 42,000 associates in the region engaged in the development, manufacturing, sales and service support of Honda and Acura automobiles, Honda power equipment, Honda powersports products and the HondaJet Elite II advanced light jet.

Based on its longstanding commitment to build products close to the customer, Honda operates 18 major manufacturing plants in North America, working with over 750 suppliers in the region to produce a diverse range of quality products. Honda has built automobiles in North America for 40 years and, in 2022, more than 99% of all Honda and Acura automobiles sold in the U.S. were produced in North America.

Honda also conducts research and development activities at 23 facilities in North America where we fully design, develop and engineer many of the company's North American-made products.

