MRO Top in KLAS Release of Information Performance Report 2023

Company leads competition in client satisfaction across all ROI service models

NORRISTOWN, Pa., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MRO Corp., the leading clinical data exchange company in healthcare, announced today that it has been recognized as the top-performing company for Release of Information (ROI) digital technology and vendor efficiency in the KLAS Release of Information Performance Report for 2023. In addition to scoring the highest for overall performance, MRO received top grades for executive involvement, strength of partnership, engagement execution, strategic ability, driving tangible outcomes, likely to recommend, overall satisfaction, exceeding expectations, and avoiding charging for every little thing according to the KLAS report.

KLAS researchers collected feedback based on extensive interviews over the past year with thousands of healthcare professionals. The report's methodology includes a series of nine numeric rating questions and three yes/no questions, all weighted equally.

Clients of MRO expressed their profound satisfaction with the company's services, ranking the company first in technology efficiencies. "Our partnership with MRO is the best we have ever had. They are the number-one firm I can point out like that. They work with us and not against us. Their quality of work is amazing…Overall, the MRO people, the platform, the systems, and the ease of use of their systems all work great for us…From the firm's facility staff to corporate staff, everyone is respectful, responsive, and collaborative."

The company's June 2023 release of Payer Exchange, a fully interoperable digital release of information solution designed to relieve administrative burdens during times of high payer request volumes such as RADV and HEDIS reviews, is another example of MRO's highly innovative technology solutions for hospitals and health systems.

"We are honored to show top performance in the KLAS Release of Information Report 2023 and thank our clients for their ongoing support," said Jason Brown, CEO at MRO. "This recognition is a testament to our commitment to delivering outstanding services and new technology solutions that meet the evolving needs of healthcare organizations. Our unwavering commitment is to innovate continuously and exceed our clients' expectations."

To review MRO's KLAS performance data and read comments from MRO clients, please visit https://klasresearch.com/report/release-of-information-2023-examining-digital-technology-and-vendor-efficiency/3121.

About MRO

MRO is accelerating the exchange of clinical data throughout the healthcare ecosystem on behalf of providers, payers and users of clinical data. By utilizing industry-leading solutions and incorporating the latest technology, MRO is helping providers and payers manage and exchange of clinical data. With a 20-year legacy and as a 10-time KLAS winner, MRO brings a technology-driven mindset built upon a customer-first service foundation and a relentless focus on customer excellence. MRO connects over 200 EHRs, 200,000 providers, 35,000 practices, and 900 hospitals while extracting more than 1.3 billion clinical records. For more information, visit www.mrocorp.com.

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit www.klasresearch.com

