Perry Ellis International, Inc, Forge Licensing Partnership with Peerless Clothing International for Men's Tailored Clothing

Global Brand Powerhouse Joins Forces with Peerless Clothing International to Redefine Men's Tailored Clothing

MIAMI, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Perry Ellis International, Inc , (PEI) the renowned global lifestyle brand, proudly announces an exciting licensing collaboration with Peerless Clothing International for its Perry Ellis and Original Penguin brands. This partnership marks the return of Peerless Clothing International to the PEI portfolio, bringing together Perry Ellis and Original Penguin's iconic American style and Peerless' craftsmanship for a new era of tailored clothing. The product categories to be launched include suit separates, nested suits, tuxedos, sport coats, and men's top coats.

Our collaboration with Peerless Clothing International underscores our commitment to delivering quality and style.

This collaboration also marks a significant milestone for both brands in the USA and Canadian markets, showcasing an expansion of each brand's lifestyle offerings. Perry Ellis, celebrated for its modern elegance in menswear, contributes an elevated edge to the collaboration, ensuring that the collection embodies a classic American style. On the other hand, Original Penguin's heritage-inspired designs infuse a casual, fun-loving spirit into the partnership. The tailored clothing collections will make their in-store debuts in Spring 2024.

"As we step into this new era of collaboration with Peerless Clothing International, we are invigorated by the opportunity to reintroduce our signature Perry Ellis and Original Penguin styles in the world of tailored clothing," Oscar Feldenkreis, President and CEO of Perry Ellis International Inc. "This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering quality and style to our loyal customers, and we look forward to a bright future together."

Peerless Clothing International, the leader in tailored clothing across North America, has established an unrivaled standard in the industry. For numerous years, they have been the foremost supplier to major department and specialty stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. This partnership represents a significant stride toward enhancing their already formidable foothold in the tailored clothing segment, solidifying their position as an industry leader.

Dan Orwig, President of Peerless Clothing International, remarked, "After 25 years, we're back together. Peerless Clothing International now holds the Perry Ellis Tailored Clothing license, combining Perry Ellis' style with Peerless' craftsmanship for a new era of collaboration."

About Perry Ellis International

Perry Ellis International, Inc. is a leading designer, distributor and licensor of a broad line of high quality men's and women's apparel, accessories and fragrances. The company's collection of dress and casual shirts, golf sportswear, sweaters, dress pants, casual pants and shorts, jeans wear, active wear, dresses and men's and women's swimwear is available through all major levels of retail distribution. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns a portfolio of nationally and internationally recognized brands, including: Perry Ellis®, An Original Penguin by Munsingwear®, Laundry by Shelli Segal®, Rafaella®, Cubavera®, Ben Hogan®, Savane®, Grand Slam®, John Henry®, Manhattan®, Axist® and Farah®. The company enhances its roster of brands by licensing trademarks from third parties, including: Nike® for swimwear, and Callaway®, PGA TOUR® and Jack Nicklaus® for golf apparel. Additional information on the company is available at www.pery.com.

About Peerless Clothing International

Peerless Clothing International is the largest producer of men's and boy's tailored clothing in North America, supplying most major department and specialty stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Visit Peerless Clothing for more details.

