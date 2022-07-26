AKRS harvest academies help refresh producers on technology

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of AKRS Equipment Solutions and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about AKRS Equipment Solutions, visit https://www.akrs.com

A team of ag equipment experts are conducting Harvest Academies across the state, where producers can learn about the latest technology.

We caught up with Chris Peterson, who is the Precision Ag Specialist with AKRS. “We are going to be hosting six different harvest academies across the state,” Peterson said. “You can get on our website at akrs.com to register, and view any of the locations. We will be offering classes on how to optimize John Deere equipment.”

Some of the topics that will be covered will include such equipment and technology like Combine Advisor, draper heads, corn heads, combine maintenance, Precision Ag Technology, the John Deere Operations Center, and machine optimization attachments. The locations of these harvest academites are as follows: Thursday, July 28 at Fonner Park in Grand Island, Tuesday, August 2 at the Red Willow County Fairgrounds in McCook, Tuesday, August 9 at the Holthus Convention Center in York, Thursday, August 11 at the Lancaster Event Center in Lincoln, Tuesday, August 16 at the Northeast Community College Ag Complex in Norfolk, and Thursday, August 18 at the AKRS Equipment Dealership in O’Neill.

“We are not only going to talk about the latest and greatest technology that you can find in combines, like your S-700 and your X-9 combines,” Peterson said. “We are also going to go back a few generations and talk about the 60 series and the 70 series combines, and how to optimize those as well. We just want to help that customer gain the most bushels in the field throughout the harvest season.”

Farmers are in combines for maybe four weeks out of the year, and then they are done with them for a while. Experts believe that these harvest academies are helpful in being a refresher for producers when they get back in the saddle again. “This is not only a refresher, but guys who may have upgraded to a newer model, maybe something they haven’t run in the past, this will be helpful for them as well,” Peterson said.

The academies will start at 2:30 p.m. and will run through 6 p.m. and provide a meal. Again, for more information, or to register, go to akrs.com.