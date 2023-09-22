A focus on the harvest

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of AKRS Equipment and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about AKRS Equipment, visit https://www.akrs.com/s/,

Many farmers are already out in the fields. During a visit to the Elkhorn AKRS Equipment dealership, we learned that safety is a key to a good harvest season.

We caught up with B.J. Kempcke to talk about the harvest. He says when it comes to preparation, it’s important to be proactive and not reactive.

“You really need to think about harvest after the planting is done,” Kempcke said. “Make arrangements early with your local dealer to get your combine inspected. Some people wait until the last minute, but I don’t encourage that. Supply has been tight on some parts. If there is a certain part on back order, you don’t want to be waiting on it. So, getting things done early is important.”

Kempcke says when it comes to the topic of harvest safety, he reminds everyone to take it slow and don’t get in a hurry. “I tell people when you get out of the combine, make sure the park brake is set,” Kempcke said. “If you are going to work on your header, check your cylinder locks before you crawl underneath the header. We’ve had a really dry year this year. It’s a good idea to have a fire extinguisher. Make sure it’s fully charged and ready to go. It’s also a good idea to have someone nearby with a disk, in case there is a fire situation. That person can aid in putting the fire out.”

Kempcke says his dealership is running extended hours during the harvest.

“We have our mobile technicians ready to help,” Kempcke said. “Our parts guys are here. We are offering parts delivery right now. Basically this time of year, it’s all hands on deck to help the customers.”

Overall, safety may be the most important component of the harvest season. Drivers can also practice saftey when producers are out on the roads with big equipment.

“The equipment is large, and can move slow,” Kempcke said. “As a motorist, we encourage you to have a little more patience on the road. Be cautious when passing a farmer, to make sure he is not turning as you are passing him. This time of year, a little extra patience goes a long way.”