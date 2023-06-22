Research and testing a top priority for AKRS

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of AKRS Equipment and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about AKRS Equipment, visit https://www.akrs.com/s/.

We recently visited a field trial for a new John Deere spraying system, and the testing was a collaboration between AKRS and the Eastern Nebraska Research, Extension and Education Center.

Quentin Cooksley is the Commerical and Application Business Director for AKRS in Grand Island. He talked with us about the field study.

“We have a new product from John Deere,” Cooksley said. “It’s called the ‘See and Spray Ultimate Sprayer’. What makes this machine unique is it’s a dual-product machine. It has two separate tanks, and it has the ability to see and spray weeds as it comes across them in the field. One of the tanks makes a broadcast application for different residual herbicides, and the other tank makes a spot spray application only where the weeds exist in the field.”

Cooksley says there are a number of benefits to this kind of sprayer technology.

“Number one is, when you separate those two tanks, you are able to make different tank mixes, and reduce antagonism,” Cooksley said. “Antagonism is a challenge we face with different herbicides, where if you mix them together in the same tank it reduces effectiveness. When you are able to separate them out, that makes it all more effective. The other benefit is, with only applying herbicide where the weeds are, you are going to reduce the overall herbicide application in the field. A lot of growers want to reduce applications when possible, so this helps provide a big reduction in chemical use.”

This testing effort took place at the Eastern Nebraska Research, Extension and Education Center. This kind of collaboration and opportunity is great for AKRS in terms of conducting field trials and research.

“Tests like this that bring value to our farmer customers, would not be possible without this collaboration and partnership,” Cooksley said.

Joe Luck is with the Eastern Nebraska Research, Extension and Education Center. He says being a part of a field trial, and working with local industry is a win-win.

“The technology we are looking at today is exciting,” Luck said. “We are working with AKRS to test the See and Spray technology. The University of Nebraska has broad expertise in terms of faculty. Dr. Amit Jhala and our weed science program is leading and coordinating this effort with AKRS. I think it’s a win-win when can partner with industry to get the technology out and show growers how it’s going to work in their fields.”

Nebraska Extension is looking to continue to partner with industry at ENREEC in the future.

“We have the facility here, we have the space where the farm production and livestock production systems mimic real-world systems,” Luck said. “We have other examples of industry partners here. We are definitely looking to expand on that.”