AKRS Ag and Turf Expos

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of AKRS and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about AKRS, visit https://www.akrs.com.

The AKRS Ag and Turf Expo is coming up, and it showcases the most extensive line-up of John Deere equipment in Nebraska.

We caught up with AKRS Precision Ag Director Kyle Afrank to talk about the upcoming expos.

“With our Ag and Turf Expos, we are going to have more than 40 pieces of John Deere equipment inside the Lancaster Event Center and at Fonner Park in Grand Island,” Afrank said.

The Ag and Turf Expo events are February 21 and 22 at Fonner Park, and March 8 and 9 in Lincoln at the Lancaster Event Center.

“We are going to showcase our latest and greatest equipment,” Afrank said. “We are also going to do a lot of informational classes around the technology. We’ve partnered with UNL to do some continuing education classes, too.”

”In the past, we have done AKRS Academy events,” Afrank said. “They have been more designed around a specific product line, like maybe planters, applicators, or harvest in the fall. With our expos, we are going to cover all product lines. So, we will cover hay equipment, seeding, tillage, tractors, smaller utility and compact tractors, and even commercial mowing. We are really covering all of the equipment we sell and support as AKRS Equipment.”

The audience for these expos can range from a residential customer to a conventional farmer.

“It’s a good time of year to do this,” Afrank said. “There’s a lot of planning happening for the next growing season. From a timing standpoint, it’s a good time to look at what’s new with technology. We are going to be able to talk about what’s new now, and talk about what we think could be coming in the next four or five years.”

Again, the AKRS Ag and Turf Expo is going to happen in two locations.

“Our first expo is in the Pinnacle Bank building at Fonner Park on February 21 and 22,” Afrank said. “Then on March 8 and 9, it will be here in Lincoln at the Lancaster Event Center in Pavilion 4. We are offering free tickets to anyone who wants to come. We will have a lunch there, and a lot of different things going on throughout the day. At both locations, the expo will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.”

For more information, go akrs.com. The AKRS Ag and Turf Expo will be a good opportunity to learn about the latest technology and how to improve your efficiency and yields.