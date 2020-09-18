AKRS: Commercial mowing one-stop shop

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of AKRS and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about AKRS, visit https://www.akrs.com/.

For those taking care of turf around large properties, AKRS Equipment dealers offer a wide range of commercial mowers to make the job easy.

The dealership in Elkhorn is one of the locations where you can get plenty of commercial mowing support. We talked with Nick Wessel there, who is a turf and commercial mowing sales specialist. “We sell a lot of residential equipment, but also commercial equipment like walk-behinds, stand-ons, or zero turns,” Wessel said.

Customers who are looking for commercial mowing equipment, are often looking for something that can handle heavy-duty work. “For the guys that are using it seven days a week, five months out of the year, they need a heavier machine,” Wessel said. “These mowers can be used for roadsides or large acreages.”

AKRS offers plenty of support for the mowers. “We can either bring it in the shop and work on it here, or we can come to the site and work on it there,” Wessel said. The mowers rarely have major repair issues. “Deere came out with ‘tweels’, which is kind of an indestructible tire,” Wessel said. “It cuts down on down time. No flat tires, it rides smoother, and it holds hills better.”

Wessel says if you want to purchase a mower, it’s easy to do. He says there are financing offers for both new and used commercial mowers. “Typically we have most everything in stock, so in a day we can get it out to you,” Wessel said. “A lot of the walk-behinds and stand-ons are becoming more popular. We used to sell a lot of the zero turns, but the market is swinging that way for the commercial customer.”

Experts say for a long mower life, make sure to keep it clean, greased, and serviced regularly. If you’d like more information on commercial mowing, check out your local AKRS Equipment dealer.