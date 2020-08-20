AKRS commercial sprayer team ready to help

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of AKRS and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about AKRS, visit https://www.akrs.com/.

A team of experts at AKRS in Grand Island stands ready to help producers to keep spraying equipment rolling in the field.

Quentin Cooksley is the commercial and application business director for AKRS. He says the sprayer, both for the commercial business and for the farmer, has to operate at peak performance. “The window to go out and make the spray applications gets smaller every year,” Cooksley said. “Our customers rely on us to make sure that machine is working perfectly.”

The commercial sprayer team covers quite a bit of ground out of the Grand Island office. “We have 27 stores in Nebraska, and we cover roughly two-thirds of the state,” Cooksley said. “On any given day, we could be supporting machines from Ainsworth to Oberlin, Kansas, to North Platte, to Elkhorn.” Cooksley says there is a lot of work that goes on in the shop behind the scenes to make sure the sprayers are working in top condition. “We try to earn business through our service commitment to our customers,” Cooksley said. “There is a high demand on specialized technicians and tools, who can go out and make repairs and get these machines running quickly. A big part of this is our technicians and their support trucks. They can do most jobs either in the shop or out in the field, and are really capable with the knowledge they have to make any repair or modification to the machine that is needed.”

“We’ve really tried to bring a different experience for this product line to our customers,” Cooksley said. “We have a team of eight people that serve as our first line of defense. In that team of eight, we have guys that focus on the sales side. We also have people on the support side. These guys are available by phone, or to make in-person service calls, to support these machines seven days a week when they are needed by the customer.”

Through John Deere technology, AKRS technicians can even help from a remote location.

“We can get in and see the trouble code remotely,” Cooksley said. “Before the customer may even know about it, we can put a plan together for the parts they need, and fix the problem. We can even find the location of the machine. We can put together a full plan to fix the issue, and get the customer going, before they may even know the fault is present.”