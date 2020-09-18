AKRS: A focus on irrigation

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of AKRS and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about AKRS, visit https://www.akrs.com/.

Irrigation systems rely heavily on technology today, and experts at AKRS Equipment are at the ready to support producers who use Valley products.

During a trip to Norfolk, we paid a visit to the AKRS Equipment dealership there to talk with irrigation manager Brad Detlefsen. “Here in Nebraska we have several locations that handle Valley irrigation equipment,” Detlefsen said. “Our goal here at AKRS is to make sure we are taking care of the customer. I don’t care if it’s the weekend, a holiday, or evenings, we are always available. Our goal is to make sure the customer is up and running, and that they are taken care of. If their operation is not profitable, then we’re not profitable.”

Consumers may think of AKRS Equipment as working solely with John Deere products, but in this case, AKRS has a strong relationship with Valley Irrigation. “Valley machines are made in Valley, Nebraska,” Detlefsen said. And, just like in many areas of agriculture, technology is playing a huge role in these irrigation systems. “It changes daily it seems like,” Detlefsen said. “We can now monitor pivots from our phones or our computers. We can start them, we can disengage clutches, change speeds, and change the amount of water you are putting on. We are working with a company that allows us to mount cameras on pivots to help a farmer look for insect pressure, weed pressure or disease. We can detect that immediately, and give the grower an opportunity to go in and correct that issue, so it doesn’t hurt the yield.”

Technology in irrigation is even helping with preserving natural resources, and that in turn is helping farmers save money. “For the future, we are looking at saving as much water as we can, and with the variable rate products, we can be so much more efficient.” At AKRS, service help is a top priority. “We have several technicians spaced out in our dealerships,” Detlefsen said. “We are just a phone call away.”

Turns out that now might be a good time to contact AKRS about your irrigation system. “Now is the perfect time going into winter,” Detlefsen said. “If we can get in that field either before harvest or right after, we can go through and winterize that pivot. We can make sure the drains are all pulled, and everything is cleaned out so you don’t have any freezing over the winter. We can get water off of the gear boxes, and make sure there are no obstacles going into spring.”

