Choosing tractors that work on acreages

Sponsored - If you have an acreage or large property, your local AKRS John Deere implement dealership has the perfect tractor for your needs.

We recently talked with Jason Mann, who is the store manager at the AKRS implement dealership in Seward. He says the nice thing about having a smaller tractor is there is a variety of ways it can be used on an acreage. “With the bucket and a loader, you’ll be able to lift up trees or limbs that might be on your property,” Mann said. “You could use the tractor to help with landscaping, dirt work, and if you have a cab, you could use the tracctor to move some snow in winter, while having the heat on.”

Mann says the kinds of tractors he’s talking about include the 4066M. “The M and the R series, those identify the kinds of features the machines have,” Mann said. “We are showing a 4066M with a loader, and you can hook up different attachments to the back such as a shredder, a roto-tiller or a sprayer. It’s just something you might want to have on your property if you are trying to take care of a couple of acres, and want to keep it cleaned up.”

These “smaller” tractors also make it easy for people who are inexperienced with larger tractors to drive them. “You are getting a hydrostat transmission,” Mann said. “There’s a forward foot pedal and a backward foot pedal, so really it’s super easy to drive.” Mann says the 1023 series is the smallest size, and the price tag starts in the high teens. “Then you get into the 4 series that we have. With a cab, they will climb into the $40,000 range,” Mann said. “But most of these tractors have programs with 0% interest, so that makes payments easy to work with.”

If you have any questions, be sure to call the Seward AKRS John Deere Implement dealership, or any AKRS implement in your area.

https://www.akrs.com/