Compact tractors are in demand

Thanks to the growth of people who are living on acreages, AKRS dealerships are seeing more interest in small tractors that can do several jobs.

During a recent trip to the AKRS dealership in Elkhorn, we caught up with sales professional Nick Wessel to talk about these tractors. He pointed out one in particular that is popular. “The 1025 R is getting a lot of attention,” Wessel said. “It’s got the 60″ auto-connect deck on it. All you have to do is drive up to it, drive over it, and it hooks itself up. We have a 60″ rear blade on it. And then, there’s the front quick-attach loader, with a 53″ bucket. This would be perfect for your small to medium-sized acreages. You can do your snow removal, your dirt work, and your mowing all in one machine.”

It turns out there’s a large demand for tractors of this size. The deck is big, and that is what people are wanting for large yards. Wessel says you won’t give up a quality cut for a large deck. “This is designed to mow your front yard, and make it look nice,” Wessel said. “Right now, John Deere offers low percent financing to help with the purchase of the tractor. It’s a 25-horse power tractor. This would put it in the range of power with most larger mowers.”

You can find other sizes of compact tractors at the AKRS Elkhorn dealership. “We have the three E’s over here, and we have a couple of 2R’s over here,” Wessel said. Some of these tractors are larger than the 1025 R. “These tractors provide a little more lifting capacity, and more horse power,” Wessel said.

If you are interested in learning more about these compact tractors, feel free to contact any of of the 27 AKRS locations. You can also go on AKRS.com and submit a request.