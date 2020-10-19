The corn harvest: A top priority at AKRS

Sponsored - The following content was created on behalf of AKRS and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about AKRS, visit https://www.akrs.com/.

The corn harvest is well underway, and experts at AKRS Equipment around the state are working keep those combines rolling.

We took some time to visit the AKRS Equipment dealership in York recently. While there, we talked with precision product specialist Chris Peterson about the harvest, and about the services provided to combine owners.

“Harvest has been rolling really smooth (in the York area),” Peterson said. “Most guys have moved on from the soybean harvest, and are into corn. The weather has been good, the producers have been rolling day and night, and by the end of October, it looks like we could be wrapping up with the corn harvest, and moving on to a little fertilizer this fall.”

The combines used at harvest today features a wide array of technology options. To fix any problems, many of the issues can be handled remotely. “With the pandemic we are in right now, we can do some trouble-shooting and software updates before we even have to run to the field,” Peterson said. “Being able to ‘remote’ into these machines from our office, really is huge for us in the John Deere dealership world.”

With 12 and 16-row heads on combines today, it doesn’t take long for producers to finish a field. But there’s still plenty of work to do. Along with “remote” trouble-shooting, AKRS offers in-person visits to the field to check on producers as well. “A lot of the work is done with a laptop,” Peterson said. “You hook up your laptop to the combine, and you can diagnose what’s going on right there in the field. It will pinpoint where to start working on the machine, and that helps with getting a problem fixed quickly.”

After harvest, AKRS also offers more services to combine owners. “We do an inspection program here at AKRS where post-season you can bring one of your machines in,” Peterson said. “One of our certified technicians will go through that machine, sit down with the customer and decide what needs to be fixed before the next season. We can get that all done this winter. That way, a customer can take it home, and be ready for the next season.”