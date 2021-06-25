Education a priority at AKRS

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of AKRS and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about AKRS, visit https://www.akrs.com.

You could say that AKRS Equipment is one busy dealership. “We cover the eastern two thirds of the state,” AKRS Aftermarket Director Glen Hochstein said. “We have a responsibility to take care of customers, everything from tractors and combines, to balers and lawn mowers.”

With all of that, comes a need for good technicians. “As you can imagine, the technician’s job is to keep all of this technology going and in tip-top shape,” Hochstein said. AKRS is getting the word out about careers in ag. The Jump Start program through AKRS is getting young people educated to be technicians. It gets them into the working world quickly and affordably. “The goal is to help students focus on their training, and get them from where they are at, to a career in agriculture, and into a career with AKRS equipment,” Hochstein said. “How we do that is with tuition assistance. We reimburse them for their tuition and fees as they go through a technical program to get their associates degree.”

AKRS provides a jump-start bonus to help with expenses, and AKRS even pays for tools. “It’s a really nice way to go from high school to a really good career opportunity with AKRS equipment, and have little to no expense,” Hochstein said. It turns out, a number of students have been able to get their associates degree at Milford at Southeast Community College, for example. Once they’ve gotten that degree, they are finding opportunities in the workplace. Beau Dostal is a product of the tech program. He works at the Seward AKRS location. “I grew up around ag with my grandparents,” Dostal said. “As I was going through high school, they were asking what we wanted to do when we got out. I saw they had the John Deere tech program available. It was something that interested me and I went for it.” Beau is now climbing the ladder of success at AKRS. “They paid for tuition based on grades, and now they have tool reimbursement, which is an added benefit,” Dostal said. “I graduated with no debt and wheels rolling when I got out.”

In addition to the Jump Start program, AKRS is partnered with the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. The company is providing scholarships to help students attend UNL. This was recently unveiled when the Champions Club at the University was re-named the AKRS Equipment Champions Club. “Agriculture is so important to Nebraska,” AKRS Equipment Solutions President and CEO Kevin Clark said. “For all of the communities we serve across the entire state, it’s really important that we give back. The timing just worked out great for this.”

A priority is being put on education at AKRS, which should result in a bright future for many Nebraskans. “Our goal today is to help people get the message out, and help people understand that this opportunity is there for them.”