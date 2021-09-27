Equipment demos: A great outreach to farmers

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of AKRS and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about AKRS, visit https://www.akrs.com.

AKRS Equipment sales representatives enjoy getting out in the fields to show off the latest equipment, and it’s a chance for farmers to really see how the equipment works.

We caught up with John Haag with AKRS Equipment in a field southeast of Geneva. “Today we are demonstrating John Deere’s new X9-1100 combine with the 50-foot hinge-frame draper,” Haag said. “A good experience for the customer to see some product before a lot of other people do.” This kind of demo is important to AKRS. “For us as a company, it’s a lot easier to sell a piece of equipment once a customer actually gets to sit in the seat and operate it. You can only get so much off of pictures. When you physically get the customer in that machine, it answers all of the questions, and you can point out the features a lot easier than just a conversation.”

AKRS Equipment does demonstrations like this every season. They start out the spring with planter demonstrations and sprayer demos. In the fall, they conduct harvest demonstrations. “After we leave this field, I’m headed to another customer yet this afternoon,” Haag said. “It’s a busy time of year but we try to pack in as much as we can.”

Sales representatives say farmers are used to running high horsepower machines, but are still surprised by some of the new features. “One of the first things my customers said when driving the combine was, wow this is quiet,” Haag said. “The sound level and comfort in a combine is important when farmers are running long hours during harvest.”

AKRS officials are also taking a moment to remind people to watch out for large equipment like combines on the road. “These machines take up the road, and we can’t stop on a dime,” Haag said. “Stopping at all intersections this time of year is extremely important.”

If you’d like to have a demonstration done in your field, feel free to contact any AKRS sales department, and they will put you in contact with the right person to make it happen.