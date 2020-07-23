Making mowing a breeze at AKRS

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of AKRS and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about AKRS, visit https://www.akrs.com/.

Experts at AKRS John Deere implement dealerships offer a wide variety of equipment options, everything from field tractors to residential mowers.

During a recent visit to the Gretna AKRS dealership, we learned more about mowing. “I get a lot of questions about whether to get a conventional mower, or a zero-turn,” AKRS equipment sales associate Ty Eret said. “The difference in the two is the versatility of the lawn and garden tractor, because they can use it for more jobs. It has capability for snow removal, whether it’s a blade or a blower. The lawn tractors also go all the way up into a garden tractor where you have the versatility for getting into gardening. Zero-turn mowers are mostly just for mowing.”

Eret says there other things to keep in mind when caring for your lawn mower. “Annual maintenance is the number one thing,” Eret said. “Do your oil changes, your blade sharpening, and check your tire pressure. Those are all very critical to keeping a good lawn looking great.”

The Gretna AKRS dealership offers a number of services for keeping your lawn mower running smoothly. “We do winter time inspections. We also offer mobile services. People can schedule us, where we come to your house, do the maintenance, and we are in and out.” As far as gas goes, experts say 87 octane is fine. There is no need to spend the extra money for premium gasoline. Gas with an ethanol blend will also work.

If you would like to know more about residental mowing, check out the dealership at Gretna or your own local AKRS location.