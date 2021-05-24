Mowing season is here, AKRS has options

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of AKRS and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about AKRS, visit https://www.akrs.com.

During a recent visit to the AKRS Equipment dealer in Gretna, we discovered how your mowing needs are ready to be met with great machines and customer service.

Wyatt Marvin helps customers with the mowers at the Gretna location. He says there are a number of things to think about when it comes to connecting a customer to a mower. “For starters, I always try to talk to them about whether they are looking for the zero-turn style or the lawn-tractor style,” Marvin said. “As for deck size, I discuss what size of yard the customer has, whether they have any obstructions that won’t allow then to go to a certain deck, and I consider their price range.”

AKRS offers a wide variety of price ranges to meet everyone’s budget. “They can range anywhere from $1,800 up to the $5,000 range or more,” Marvin said. “John Deere has always done really well with the zero-percent financing on many of the tractors. It gives the homeowner an option, so they can get into a mower they want for the yard.”

Many of the riding lawn mowers offer some unique features. “They offer a four-wheel steer, where your rear wheels are steering with your front, to get yourself a tighter radius for some of those curves in the yard,” Marvin said. “We have comfy seats, and even ‘tweels’, which are airless tires that can be found on higher-end residential zero-turn mowers.”

Marvin says technicians prefer more of a premium gas to be used in the lawn tractors. He says generally the mowers are very easy to use, and repairs are offered at the local AKRS dealer in Gretna. “We offer a full range of service,” Marvin said. “Changing the oil, the air filter, and even repairs. We have John Deere technicians that are trained and qualified to work on all of these units and can get them up and running in no time, if needed.”