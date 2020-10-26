Precision ag: A key player in modern farming

Sponsored - The following content was created on behalf of AKRS and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about AKRS, visit https://www.akrs.com/.

AKRS Equipment precision product specialists say technology continues to be a huge factor for producers.

We paid a visit to the AKRS Equipment dealership in Albion, and talked with J.R. Kahlandt about the role of precision ag. “Pretty much all of the tractors and combines, everything is precision,” Kahlandt said. “You have your globes, displays to run AutoTrac, planting, everything is run off of precision.”

AKRS specialists say they are always ready to respond to an issue that producers may have with operating the growing amount of technology. “Here at AKRS, our precision product team consists of 20 people,” Kahlandt said. "A lot of the local guys in the Albion area have our phone numbers. They give us a call, and we are able to meet the farmer in the field. Otherwise, we can “remote” in to their display. If they are having trouble, we can walk them through something with the remote technology. We also added a precision product hotline, where if we are not readily available, guys can call in, leave a message, and we will get back with them as soon as possible."

One of the more common types of technology being used in John Deere farm equipment today is “AutoTrac”. “With this, you can set a heading, and the tractor will steer itself,” Kahlandt said. “Another type of technology is Machine Sync, which involves putting a Wi-Fi antenna on the side of a combine, and then a tractor with a grain cart has a Wi-Fi antenna as well.” Kahlandt says this type of technology allows a combine driver to take control of the steering of a tractor that is running a grain cart. This allows the combine operator to have full control of the grain cart location, allowing him to avoid spills.

Producers are encouraged to go on the AKRS website, and click on the link for “precision ag.” “This will show you all of the latest technology options,” Kahlandt said. “Receivers, RowSense, ag management, the John Deere operations center. You can learn more on that. Otherwise, our precision hotline number is (402) 347-2577.”