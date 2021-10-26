Service inspections keep farmers rolling

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of AKRS and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about AKRS, visit https://www.akrs.com/.

As we discovered during a visit to the AKRS Equipment dealership in David City, service inspections are an important way to make sure producers succeed.

Mike Siroky is the service manager at the AKRS Equipment dealership in David City. He says service inspections are meant to help keep the customer in the field. “We don’t want breakdowns,” Siroky said. “If the customer can bring in their machine in their off time, when they are not in the field for harvest, we can do a multiple point inspection. We go over what we found with the customer, and the ultimate goal is to try and repair things before they break, and keep the customer going. This a true partnership between the dealership and the producer. We want them to do well, and we want to help them get their crop out of the field quickly and efficiently.”

Siroky says service inspections have been happening at the David City location for the last 25 years. “It has grown tremendously,” Siroky said. “The first few years, we would get 20 or 30 inspections. Now, we do well over 150 to 175 inspections a year. We have trained technicians that can tell if a part can make it one year or two years, or if it won’t make it through the season. Bearings are a good example. It’s hard to hear if a bearing is going out. But we use technology like stethoscopes, heat guns, and even look to see how much play is in the bearing, and we can tell if it needs to be replaced. Many things we do now in agriculture are with controllers. There are many computers on these machines. One of the big things we’ve been doing the last few years is providing new downloads to the customer to handle new software upgrades.”

At the AKRS Equipment dealership in David City, technicians will do inspections on many different pieces of equipment, everything from tractors to combines to sprayers. Producers are already signing up for inspections, and service managers say now might be a good time to go ahead and make an appointment.

You might say that these service inspections are yet another tool in a farmer’s tool box. “It gives a producer piece of mind,” Siroky said. “It gives them a feeling they will be ready to go in the field. It gives them that important feeling that once the field is ready for harvest, they won’t have to worry about breaking down the first couple of hours or days of harvest.”

All of the 27 AKRS Equipment locations offer service inspections.