A visit to AKRS Equipment in McCook

It takes quite a bit of training and experience to run a service department. At AKRS Equipment in McCook, a team of technicians work hard every day to keep farmers up and running.

During a visit to southwest Nebraska, Jon Vanderford of Pure Nebraska talked with service manager Mitch Hamilton. Hamilton says for producers, it’s very important to have “up time”. “Staying in the field and being productive means everything,” Hamilton said. “So, we are here to assist them, to keep them keep going, and to repair equipment in a timely manner.”

Hamilton says farmers come in for a variety of repairs. “We are mainly large ag,” Hamilton said. “Cattle, soybeans, corn. I always thought we were in a great part of the world, because we have feedlots, choppers, and a need for hay equipment.” As you might imagine, service technicians have to be well-educated on the latest technology. “We are very lucky to have some really talented technicians here,” Hamilton said. “Our customers are also some of the best around, so we just have a good time keeping them going, and helping support them with all of the technology on tractors today.”

There much to know in today’s world when it comes to technology. “Anymore, there could be 20 or 30 controllers on one tractor,” Hamilton said. “Productivity is so much further now than where we were years ago, due to the controllers and technology involved.” Hamilton says technicians at the dealership are always getting continuing education. “We are educated all the time,” Hamilton said. “New things come out, and we have to learn it. The technology in the last 10 years has progressed so quickly, that it takes talented people to keep up, and it takes a lot of training.”

AKRS Equipment in McCook has an extensive parts department. “We are very fortunate,” Hamilton said. “I believe we have an 85% fill rate. We are lucky to have the scale of department that we have.” Hamiltion says what makes the job fun are the customers. “I would say our customers are what’s most valuable,” Hamilton said. “We have some of the most outstanding, fun customers that we deal with, and that’s what keeps this place successful.”