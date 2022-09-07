All Pro Heating and Air celebrating over 10 years in business!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of All Pro Heating and Air and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about All Pro Heating and Air, visit https://www.allprolincoln.com/

When it comes to the temperature in your home, you want to be comfortable. All Pro Heating and Air specializes in repair replacement of your home’s heating and air systems.

According to All Pro President Constantine, the company has been in business for over 10 years. She said what separates All-Pro from the competition is that they offer 10 years of parts and 10 years of labor warranty. Unlike most businesses that offer one of the other.

Why is a warranty on an H Vax system so important?

Constantine says it’s important because you buy a system, and you’ll have to worry about any breakdowns for 10 years. But also, if it’s already there, you’re already supposed to have it because manufacturers spend millions of dollars developing in creating that equipment. It’s already built-in. All Pro Heating and Air wants to avoid a situation where installing company kind of suppresses that and cutting that out.

Giving back to the community

All Pro Heating and Air is giving a reduced price on the diagnostic fee to the Lincoln community. It’s $59. And in return, customer have a choice to give canned food. All Pro will collect that, bring it to the shop, and then return it to the food bank of Lincoln.

