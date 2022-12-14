All Pro Heating and Air continuing to serve the community

All Pro Heating and Air has been serving the community for over 10 years, and this year, that goal continues. Constantine Syniy, owner of All-Pro Heating and Air is excited to be sponsoring the well-known Nebraska Light Show and giving back to the community that helped grow his business.

“We’re the main solo sponsor of Nebraska Christmas Light. Lincoln did not have a drive-through Christmas Lights show for many, many years, and the opportunity arrived and now we’re sponsoring that,” said Constantine.

The light show is located in Haymarket Park, near the Salt Oak Stadium, and it’s more than half a million lights. The show also starts at 5 pm and ends at midnight. It will only be available until January 2nd, according to Constantine.

This year, the organization is giving back to a family in need during the holiday season.

“Over the years being in business, what we’ve learned, is some families struggle a lot to buy a new furnace. And we decided as a company it would be a great opportunity to give a furnace away,” said Constantine.

No need to worry. Constantine said the process is very easy to nominate a family.

“They just go to the website, click the link in the bar and nominate a family. There is a page for that dedicated page on the website,” said Constantine.

Constantine said the winner will be announced sometime in January.

