One Lincoln company seeks to help needy families this winter

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of All Pro Heating and Air and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about All Pro Heating and Air, visit https://www.allprolincoln.com/.

The brutal winter is on its way to Lincoln, and one local business wants to help out a needy family with their heating needs.

All Pro Heating and Air is one of Lincoln’s most well-known heating and air businesses. Constantine, a company spokesperson, says the company is getting ready to help a needy family, but they need nominations.

“So over the years being in the business, what we’ve learned, for some families with it’s very, very hard to get a new furnace,” Constantine said. “And sometimes you just have to do that if they’re very old and it’s impossible to repair. So as a company what we decided to do, we want to give away a free furnace.”

To do that, all you need to do is head over to All Pro Heating and Air’s website to nominate a family in need.

Constantine says furnace breakdowns are almost never at a good time. Still, All Pro does what it can to make the financial pain of replacing a furnace less severe.

“Typically it is a very stressful process, and you have to come up with a large sum of money to pay for it. So we develop good relationships with other financing companies so we’re able to provide 12-months zero interest,” Constantine said.

Regardless, All Pro seeks to create relationships with customers to have them coming back for any other services throughout the year.