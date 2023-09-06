Allergic reactions to mosquito bites: How can they be treated?

Allergic reactions to mosquito bites: How can they be treated?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Associates, P.C. and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Associates, P.C., visit https://www.allergyasthmaimm.com/.

If you’re one of the millions of Americans who suffer from various outdoor allergies, then you know how troublesome it can be to have an allergic reaction. But what if we told you there was one allergic reaction that’s difficult to test for?

Dr. Rob Szalewski of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Associates, P.C. joined us recently to discuss allergic reactions to mosquito bites. According to Szalewski, a mosquito bite has a reaction like any other allergen and it’s treatment mirrors that.

“It’s an immune system kind of reaction similar to what we get from pollens and things in the environment with the similar antibodies, but we actually make antibodies to the protein in the mosquito saliva,” Szalewski said.

If you’re allergic to a mosquito bite, there will be a large amount of swelling around the site of the bite that will be very itchy thanks to that mosquito saliva.

“Swelling can actually persist for a number of days, even upwards of over a week,” Szalewski said.

If the reaction is debilitating enough, Szalewski suggests visiting an allergist immediately.

“I think the important thing to note for this is most of the time the reactions aren’t severe, like life-threatening anaphylactic reaction,” Szalewski said. “That’s a fairly rare reaction to mosquito bites, but it can happen.”

Still, allergic reactions are nothing to downplay, but Szalewski has several treatment suggestions.

“If you do break out, I think antihistamines like Claritin, Zyrtec, those types of things can be helpful to decrease the swelling and itch,” Szalewski said. “Topical steroids can also be used as well like hydrocortisone you can get over the counter.”

To learn more, schedule a visit at Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Associates, P.C.