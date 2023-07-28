Improving Quality of Life with Allergy Immunotherapy

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Associates, P.C. and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Associates, P.C., visit https://www.allergyasthmaimm.com/.

Allergies can be a constant bother, affecting our daily lives and limiting our ability to enjoy the world around us. However, there is hope for those suffering from allergies – allergy immunotherapy. In a recent interview with Dr. Petra Razdan from Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Associates, P.C., we gained valuable insights into this effective treatment option.

Allergy immunotherapy, commonly known as allergy shots, has been around for over a century and has proven to be a highly effective way to transition from being allergic to non-allergic. This treatment is particularly beneficial for environmental allergies, bee stings, and other insect-related allergies, known as Venom allergy shots.

Dr. Razdan emphasizes that the ideal candidates for allergy shots are individuals whose allergies are not adequately controlled with their current regimen. Additionally, patients with allergic asthma and children with eczema have shown significant improvement with this therapy.

The process begins with a visit to an allergist, where comprehensive testing is conducted to identify specific allergens triggering the patient’s reactions. If asthma is present, it is essential to manage it effectively before starting the allergy shots. Once the allergens are identified, the patient receives weekly shots in a medical office while being closely monitored for any potential allergic reactions. Over time, the frequency of shots is gradually reduced to once every four weeks.

The serum used in the allergy shots is customized for each patient and contains only the allergens they are sensitive to. This targeted approach ensures a clean and effective treatment, devoid of any harmful chemicals.

Allergy testing is a simple and non-invasive procedure, typically involving a skin prick test. Contrary to popular belief, this method is not painful and takes only about 15 minutes to complete.

Dr. Razdan stresses the importance of seeking guidance from a specialist before starting allergy shots. It is crucial to have allergies and asthma well controlled before commencing the treatment. Patients are also advised to take their allergy medication before receiving the shots to prevent itching at the injection site.

As for the timeline of results, Dr. Razdan suggests that the best improvements are observed within six months to a year for pollen allergies, including trees, weeds, and grasses. For allergies related to pets, house dust mites, and molds, the timeline might be slightly longer. Nevertheless, patients can expect noticeable relief in symptoms with each passing season, potentially leading to reduced dependence on allergy medications.

In conclusion, allergy immunotherapy offers a ray of hope for individuals burdened by persistent allergies. With personalized treatment plans, close monitoring, and expert guidance from allergists, patients can significantly improve their quality of life and bid farewell to the constant struggle with allergies. If allergies are bugging you, don’t hesitate to consult a specialist and explore the benefits of allergy shots today.