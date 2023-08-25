Offering Patient-Focused Care to Get You Back to Full Health

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ambassador Health and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ambassador Health, visit https://www.ambassadorhealth.com.

Ambassador Health offers patient-focused care to get you back to full health.

“For over four decades, Ambassador Health has been a regional leader in post-acute skilled nursing and rehabilitation,” says Michael Lange, CEO and administrator at Ambassador Health in Lincoln. “Our family-owned business wants to create an atmosphere of compassion, where we treat each patient as an individual and be sure to focus on what they need in order to recover.”

Different levels of care are provided to suit patient needs.

“I think we’re able to do that because we provide some complex care that not everyone provides,” says Lange. “In addition to some basic rehab situations that we see, we also have some complex ones that include IV care, wound care, tracheostomy care, and ventilator care.”

And as a patient at Ambassador Health, you are involved in your care plan.

“That begins at admission. We have an admission team and a social services team, along with the therapy disciplines. Those three all get together to try to create a plan for each individual,” Lange says. “We know that everyone’s journey towards recovery is different, and we want to make sure we hone in on exactly what we need to make yours, and theirs, special.”

Anyone needing post-hospital care can contact the Ambassador Health team by calling 402-488-2355 or visiting AmbassadorHealth.com.