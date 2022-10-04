The importance of having a plan for retirement

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Anderson Wealth and Retirement and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Anderson Wealth and Retirement, visit andersonwealthgroup.com.

It’s never too early to start planning for retirement. In fact, the sooner you start, the better off you’ll be.

There are a lot of things to consider when planning for retirement, such as how much money you’ll need to live on and how you’ll generate income in retirement.

But one of the most important things to think about is how you’ll make your money last. You don’t want to outlive your money, so it’s important to have a plan in place to make sure your money lasts as long as you do.

“When people first start saving for retirement, obviously they’re focused primarily on and that should be done,” said Kerry Anderson from Anderson Wealth and Retirement. “The dynamics really shift really start to change when people get closer and closer to that desire. Market volatility and managing risk really, really come into focus. It really starts to become much more relevant when people have a shorter time horizon.”

Anderson says at the end of the day, it’s all about each person’s individualized retirement needs.

“I want to emphasize that when I would sit down with a client and really discuss their personal goals, there is no cookie cutter plan,” Anderson said. “Everybody’s situation is different. Everybody’s after that, after I get to know someone and their personal plan, their personal goals. I really want to take the time to review and analyze their situation and help them position themselves to where they’re not service.”

Planning for retirement may seem like a daunting task, but it’s important to start early. By taking the time to plan now, you can ensure that your money lasts as long as you do.