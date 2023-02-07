Managing Your Required Minimum Distributions

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Anderson Wealth & Retirement and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Anderson Wealth & Retirement, visit https://www.andersonwealthgroup.com.

Kerry Anderson, Owner of Anderson Wealth & Retirement, has been helping retirees or those nearing retirement with financial help for more than 30 years. Today, he says an important thing to pay attention to are Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs).

“Required Minimum Distributions, or RMDs, are amounts people need to take out of their workplace retirement accounts or traditional IRAs when they reach a certain age,” says Anderson.

The age requirement changed with legislation passed in December 2022.

“The Secure Act 2.0...changes the age to 73, for people who were born between 1951 and 1959. The age ratches it up to 75 for people who are born in 1960 and after,” says Anderson.

Anderson says that there are some strategies to follow, just in case you don’t need to use that money right away.

“People who don’t need that money necessarily, they can leverage that money in certain ways,” he says. “Like, long-term care insurance policies, or life insurance policies that have long-term care benefits, for extended care needs.”

He says the monies can also be put into Roth IRA conversions, to pay the taxes on those.

“Or, put the money into Roth IRAs if someone in the family still has an earned income,” Anderson says.

Some people might also chose to put the money towards qualified charitable contributions.

Anderson says these are just some of the many ways to manage retirement savings. For more information on these options, and Anderson Wealth & Retirement services, visit www.andersonwealthgroup.com.