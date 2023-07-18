Taking a Holistic Approach to Your Retirement

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Anderson Wealth & Retirement and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Anderson Wealth & Retirement, visit https://www.andersonwealthgroup.com.

Anderson Wealth and Retirement creates a thorough plan for your retirement, with a holistic approach.

“A comprehensive plan, a holistic approach, is something we really pride ourselves in doing,” says Owner Kerry Anderson. “We don’t want someone to be in a situation where they’re planning for their future--their retirement and financial future--and something could potentially be missed. We want to make sure that we touch on every aspect of a person’s financial situation, whether it be insurance, investments, retirement planning” considering all factors.

“We just want to make sure we look at the full picture, and advise our clients accordingly,” says Anderson.

This holistic approach covers all the bases.

“It means that we’re not missing any piece of the puzzle,” says Anderson.

He says that because clients can have different situations, and goals in retirement, looking into every aspect of their life is needed for the best financial and retirement planning. And it never hurts to get another opinion on your financial and retirement plans.

“We’ve seen that a lot, in my 31 years of experience, where clients want to just get a second opinion, take a more comprehensive review of things,” says Anderson. “Maybe they have old insurance policies or they’ve been invested a certain way for a long period of time, and they’re not really sure on the track that they’re going now. You know, a second opinion never hurts and there’s no cost or obligation.”

