Think Outside the Box With Your Finances

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Anderson Wealth & Retirement and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Anderson Wealth & Retirement, visit https://www.andersonwealthgroup.com.

Thinking outside of the box when it comes to retirement planning can give you the best outcome possible.

“With certain financial and insurance products, they’ve evolved quite a bit over the last 10 or 15 years,” says Anderson Wealth & Retirement Owner Kerry Anderson. “One really good example is permanent life insurance. Permanent life insurance nowadays is a product that you can [get to] potentially protect your family in the event of a death, and not only do that, but also have tax-advantage cash value build up in that product in the form of equity, and also help with potential extended care needs.”

This can be utilized for paying home health care, assisted living costs, nursing home payments and skilled nursing care.

These changes in retirement planning options can be really beneficial for those who might need them.

“We really strive at Anderson Wealth, to make sure we’re covering the whole spectrum for our clients, giving them all the options based on their particular situation, and really bringing them value,” says Anderson.

Incorporating products that are multi-dimensional, such as the permanent live insurance options, can really bring extra value to your retirement plan. Adding that value is something Anderson Wealth & Retirement does for every client.

“[We] make sure that their retirement plan doesn’t have missing pieces that could potentially have their retirement plan collapse, and be very financially and emotionally straining to the family and loved ones,” says Anderson.

For more information on permanent life insurance options, and all available Anderson Wealth & Retirement services, visit AndersonWealthGroup.com.