Transition to Retirement

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Anderson Wealth & Retirement and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Anderson Wealth & Retirement, visit www.andersonwealthgroup.com.

Transitioning to retirement can seem daunting for many. That’s where Anderson Wealth & Retirement services come in.

Owner Kerry Anderson says there are many things that retirees overlook when planning for retirement.

“For example, structuring their income, how do they structure their income on a monthly or weekly or semi monthly basis?” Anderson asks. “And where to take the money out of the right side? Signing up for Medicare? How does that work? What is it all does that entail? Social security? Is it best for clients to take their Social Security at certain times depending on their situation and how they do that?”

Anderson says his team can help with all of that and more.

“I really try to emphasize to my clients that [retirement] is a process, it’s not an event,” Anderson says. “We’ll be there, hopefully with them, every step of the way.”

He says his team regularly does reviews with clients to make sure they are staying on track with their retirement plan. Today’s economic environment brings challenges, but along with challenges come opportunities and potential rewards. Anderson and his team work closely with clients to evaluate those opportunities and reap those rewards.

Learn more about planning for your future and your retirement on the Anderson Wealth & Retirement website.