The Auto Connection’s Breast Cancer Awareness Event: ‘Brakes for Breasts’

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of The Auto Connection and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about The Auto Connection, visit https://www.autorepairlincolnne.com/

October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a crucial time to emphasize the importance of screening. The Auto Connection is hosting a ‘Brakes for Breast’ event to help the local community.

The Auto Connection is a locally-owned and family-run automotive repair facility conveniently situated in Lincoln, Nebraska. Notably, they have earned recognition as one of the premier car repair establishments in the community. Here to speak about an upcoming event is Auto Connection General Manager Pete Shoup.

Shoup said they’re trying to raise awareness to the local community so they can help the Heartland Cancer Foundation with helping families to get the help and support they need for their family.

People can donate in multiple ways, " said Shoup. “They can come in and have services done on a vehicle for every axle that we’re servicing for breaks.”

Shoup said they’re donating $30 for every axle serviced to the Heartland Cancer Foundation to help out families in need. He also said people can donate during the entire year of October.

“The biggest thing is we want to create more awareness for auto repair,” said Shoup. “We’re trying to help educate the community in regards to why their services are needed.”

If you’d like more information, visit https://www.autorepairlincolnne.com/ or call 402-477-8200